Padres are giving Ron Washington a second interview

Last week there was a report that the San Diego Padres were doing “due diligence” on former Rangers manager and current Braves third base coach Ron Washington in connection with their managerial opening. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports today that Washington has already had an interview and that, in fact, the Padres are planning to call him back for a second round.
Also getting a second look: Rangers field coordinator Jayce Tingler. Which suggests that GM A.J. Preller, formerly a Rangers assistant GM, is favoring guys he knows from his time in Texas.
Washington managed the Texas Rangers from 2007 into 2014, winning two pennants and compiling a record of 664-611 (.521). He stepped down for personal reasons but since then has returned to the job in which he made his considerable reputation: coaching, specifically coaching infielders, and has gotten rave reviews. Assuming he’s back up for the grind of managing — and he wouldn’t be interviewing if he was not — he is definitely someone based on results and reputation who deserves another shot at the helm.
Tingler, a former Rangers farm hand, has coached in their organization at both the minor and major league levels for 12 years.
(photo caption: an unknown woman gazes upon a framed copy of the Unwritten Rules)
Yesterday it was reported that the Yankees were angry at the Astros for allegedly stealing and relaying signs via players in the dugout whistling to Astros batters. Ken Rosenthal reported a little bit ago that Major League Baseball has investigated the matter and found that the Astros “did not engage in any activities prohibited by MLB policies.”
Our brief national nightmare is over.
This may not, of course, mollify the Yankees. That’s because even if the Astros did not violate any MLB policies, those policies only speak to teams not using technology such as cameras, or cell phones or, I dunno, Apple Watches, to steal and/or relay signs or signals. As Andy Martino’s original report on this noted, however, some on the Yankees may believe that even if there was not an official violation of rules, the whole whistling thing could be a violation of the ever-so-important unwritten rules. With all of the exhausting incoherence those entail.
No word if the Unwritten Commissioner of Baseball will weigh in — verbally, obviously, — on whether there was a violation of the Unwritten Rules. I sort of hope he does, though, because the lapsed attorney in me really wants to see how one cites an unwritten rule in an unwritten opinion.