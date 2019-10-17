George Springer becomes Astros’ all-time postseason home run leader

George Springer blasted a three-run home run off of Masahiro Tanaka in the third inning of ALCS Game 3 Thursday night in New York, giving the Astros a 3-1 lead. In so doing, Springer passed José Altuve to become the Astros’ all-time postseason home run leader at 13.
Springer entered Thursday batting .270/.350/.552 with 10 doubles, 12 homers, 20 walks, 21 RBI, and 26 runs scored in 183 playoff plate appearances. He was a big reason why the Astros won the 2017 World Series over the Dodgers as he slugged five homers in that series.
Springer’s only other home run this postseason came in Game 2, a game-tying solo home run off of Adam Ottavino in the fifth inning.
Astros starter Zack Greinke didn’t have his best stuff in the first inning of ALCS Game 4 against the Yankees in the Bronx. The right-hander walked DJ LeMahieu to open the inning. Aaron Judge lined out, Aaron Hicks blooped a single into shallow right-center, and Gleyber Torres popped out, revealing light at the end of the tunnel for the Astros. However, Greinke proceeded to issue back-to-back walks to Edwin Encarnación and Brett Gardner, forcing in a run to open the scoring. Greinke rebounded, striking out Gary Sánchez on three pitches to escape trouble.
It was a 28-pitch first inning for Greinke, of which only 13 were strikes. If you’re the Astros, it’s not what you want. All things considered, though, it could have been a lot worse.
Greinke has not been his best self in the postseason, entering Thursday night’s start with a career 4.58 ERA in October. In his two previous starts this postseason, he allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings to the Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS, and three runs in six innings to the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS.
