CC Sabathia exits ALCS Game 4 due to injury

The likely final pitch of CC Sabathia‘s outstanding major league career was a sad one: he threw a practice pitch to catcher Gary Sánchez before walking off the field with the Yankees team trainer. The injury appeared to be located on his left arm, perhaps his shoulder.
After Adam Ottavino allowed both runners he faced to reach base on an Alex Bregman double and a DJ LeMahieu fielding error on a Yuli Gurriel grounder, manager Aaron Boone called on Sabathia to put out the fire. Yordan Álvarez hit a grounder to Gleyber Torres at second base which was also mishandled, allowing a run to score and everyone else to advance safely. Sabathia was able to get Carlos Correa to line out to right field, but followed up by hitting Robinson Chirinos on the elbow with a pitch to load the bases. Sabathia got pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz to fly out for the second out of the inning to bring up George Springer.
After Sabathia’s third pitch of the at-bat against Springer, the lefty appeared to be in some discomfort which prompted the trainer to come out for a visit. Sabathia threw one practice pitch to Sánchez before exiting to a standing ovation from the crowd at Yankee Stadium. Jonathan Loaisiga entered and struck out Springer to end the inning.
In February, Sabathia announced he would retire after the 2019 season. This is not the ending to his career he or anyone else envisioned, but a plaque in Cooperstown, New York nevertheless awaits him.
This postseason hasn’t been the best look for the Yankees or their fans. Astros outfielder Josh Reddick was upset after Yankees fans hurled bottles and souvenir baseballs onto the field following a replay review that didn’t go in the Yankees’ favor. Astros skipper A.J. Hinch warned that if that behavior was repeated, he would pull his players from the field until order is restored. The Yankees even had to remind fans, via a message and a video featuring manger Aaron Boone, not to throw objects on the field.
Despite the warnings, Yankees fans continued to act crudely. NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty reports that at least one Yankees fan was ejected from the stadium on Thursday night as fans hurled insults towards Game 4 starter Zack Greinke while he warmed up in the bullpen. Fans, Kuty notes, insulted Greinke’s mother was well as his well-publicized battles with social anxiety and depression. The behavior was not limited to those at the stadium as Yankees fans on Twitter were also encouraging others to use Greinke’s mental illness against him.
With the caveat that every team’s fan base has a subset of fans that have acted terribly and will act terribly in the future, this reflects poorly on Yankees fans. It has occurred on the second-biggest stage of the baseball season and despite pleading from both teams. A player’s mental illness is not to be weaponized against him, nor is his family.
This kind of behavior is not unique in the Bronx. During the 2010 postseason, Yankees fans threw beer and spat at Kristen Lee, the wife of then-Rangers pitcher Cliff Lee. Lee said, “There were some people that were spitting off the balcony on the family section and things like that, and that’s kind of weak, but what can you do?”
Apparently Jumbotron messages aren’t enough.