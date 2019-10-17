Astros, Yankees lineups for ALCS Game 4

After a night off due to inclement weather, the ALCS resumes in the Bronx for Game 4 between the Astros and Yankees. The Yankees won Game 1 7-0 but the Astros bounced back to eke out victories in the last two games, 3-2 and 4-1.
Astros
CF George Springer
2B José Altuve
LF Michael Brantley
3B Alex Bregman
1B Yuli Gurriel
DH Yordan Álvarez
SS Carlos Correa
C Robinson Chirinos
RF Josh Reddick
P Zack Greinke
This is the same lineup the Astros used in Game 3 except they’ve swapped catchers, Martín Maldonado for Chirinos, and swapped Reddick and the catcher’s spot at the bottom of the order.
Yankees
1B DJ LeMahieu
RF Aaron Judge
CF Aaron Hicks
2B Gleyber Torres
DH Edwin Encarnación
LF Brett Gardner
C Gary Sánchez
3B Gio Urshela
SS Didi Gregorius
P Masahiro Tanaka
Giancarlo Stanton remains out of the lineup. He hasn’t played since suffering a strained right quad in Game 1. The hot-hitting Torres moves into the cleanup spot with Hicks hitting ahead of him. Encarnación and Gardner have been moved down in the order to accommodate them.
Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Yankees don’t plan to take Stanton off the roster at the moment. If they were to do so, he would be ineligible for the World Series.
The Houston Astros lead the ALCS two games to one, so it’s not literally a must-win game for the New York Yankees. But it sure feels like a virtual must-win game. For if they do not win they will not only be down 3-1 — and 3-1 holes are not easy to climb out of — but they will be facing three straight actual must-win games with no days off, which is not an ideal situation for a team that relies as heavily on its bullpen as they do. And that’s before you get into the stuff about one of the must-win games will be started by Justin Verlander and another one of those must-win games will be pitched by Gerrit Cole.
Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees
The Time: 8:08 PM Eastern
The Ballpark: Yankee Stadium, New York, NY
The Channel: FS1
The Starters: Zack Greinke vs. Masahiro Tanaka
The Upshot:
Last night’s rainout will, as noted, create some long term pressure for the Yankees should they push this series to the long term. In the short term, however, they get a bit of a boost in that now Game 1 starter Masahiro Tanaka can pitch on full rest for in a game that was originally scheduled to be a bullpen day. Tanaka tossed seven six one-hit shutout innings against the Astros in New York’s Game 1 victory, so with their back almost against the wall, he’s a nice one to have going for them.
For the Astros, Zack Greinke will also return to pitch Game 4 on full rest, replacing what was also supposed to be a bullpen game for Houston. While one might allow that getting Greinke back on full rest offsets the Yankees getting Tanaka back, Greinke hasn’t exactly been reliable this postseason. He allowed three runs and six hits, including two home runs, in the Astros Game 1 loss. Between that and his start against the Rays in the ALDS he has allowed nine earned runs in nine and two-thirds innings this postseason. He’s obviously capable of dominating a game, of course, but Tanaka has been outstanding so far in October and Greinke, well, not so much.
If I had to guess, I’d guess that the Yankees bats which have gone silent in the past two games will come back to life tonight against Greinke. They kinda have to, or else the Yankees will have their backs up against the wall.