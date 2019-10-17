Getty Images

A.J. Hinch says he will remove players if Yankees fans throw objects onto field again

By Bill BaerOct 17, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT
Astros right fielder Josh Reddick said some upset Yankees fans started throwing water bottles, baseballs, and other objects onto the field during Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday. After the game, Reddick told reporters, “I think I saw seven or eight water bottles out in the outfield, and two souvenir baseballs thrown from center field to left.”

That came after a replay review turned an Edwin Encarnación infield single into an out.

Ahead of Thursday night’s Game 4, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he would take his team off of the field if Yankees fans threw any objects onto the field again, the Associated Press reports. The skipper explained, “There’s other ways to support your home team, and this place does as good a job as anybody to trying to police that while also trying to create an environment that’s all pro Yankees. It would be a very ugly scene for baseball, a very ugly seen for the Yankees, if one of our guys was hit by something from the upper deck. Something tragic could happen and nobody wants that.”

NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty pointed out that the Yankees advised fans, via the Jumbotron, not to throw anything onto the field:

George Springer becomes Astros’ all-time postseason home run leader

By Bill BaerOct 17, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT
George Springer blasted a three-run home run off of Masahiro Tanaka in the third inning of ALCS Game 3 Thursday night in New York, giving the Astros a 3-1 lead. In so doing, Springer passed José Altuve to become the Astros’ all-time postseason home run leader at 13.

Springer entered Thursday batting .270/.350/.552 with 10 doubles, 12 homers, 20 walks, 21 RBI, and 26 runs scored in 183 playoff plate appearances. He was a big reason why the Astros won the 2017 World Series over the Dodgers as he slugged five homers in that series.

Springer’s only other home run this postseason came in Game 2, a game-tying solo home run off of Adam Ottavino in the fifth inning.