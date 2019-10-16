Getty Images

Skaggs Case: Federal Agents have interviewed at least six current or former Angels players

By Craig CalcaterraOct 16, 2019, 8:02 AM EDT
The Los Angeles Times reports that federal agents have interviewed at least six current and former Angels players as part of their investigation into the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Among the players questioned: Andrew Heaney, Noé Ramirez, Trevor Cahill, and Matt Harvey. An industry source tells NBC Sports that the interviews by federal agents are part of simultaneous investigations into Skaggs’ death by United States Attorneys in both Texas and California.

There has been no suggestion that the players are under criminal scrutiny or are suspected of using opioids. Rather, they are witnesses to the ongoing investigation and their statements have been sought to shed light on drug use by Skaggs and the procurement of illegal drugs by him and others in and around the club.

Skaggs asphyxiated while under the influence of fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol in his Texas hotel room on July 1. This past weekend, ESPN reported that Eric Kay, the Los Angeles Angels’ Director of Communications, knew that Skaggs was an Oxycontin addict, is an addict himself, and purchased opioids for Skaggs and used them with him on multiple occasions. Kay has told DEA agents that, apart from Skaggs, at least five other Angels players are opioid users and that other Angels officials knew of Skaggs’ use. The Angels have denied Kay’s allegations.

In some ways this all resembles what happened in Pittsburgh in the 1980s, when multiple players were interviewed and subsequently called as witnesses in prosecutions that came to be known as the Pittsburgh Drug Trials. There, no baseball players were charged with crimes in connection with what was found to be a cocaine epidemic inside Major League clubhouses, but their presence as witnesses caused the prosecutions to be national news for weeks and months on end.

Howie Kendrick wins NLCS MVP

By Bill BaerOct 15, 2019, 11:36 PM EDT
Veteran Howie Kendrick won NLCS MVP after going 5-for-15 with four doubles, four RBI, and four runs scored as his Nationals completed an emphatic sweep of the Cardinals to advance to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

Kendrick, of course, had the biggest hit of the NLDS as well, swatting a tie-breaking grand slam in the top of the 10th inning in Game 5 against the Dodgers. The 36-year-old didn’t stop there. His second-inning leadoff double in NLCS Game 1 led to the Nationals’ first run, the only run they would need in a 2-0 win. He knocked in the second run with a seventh-inning single.

In Game 2, Kendrick went 0-for-4 but the Nationals pulled out a 3-1 win. He rebounded in Game 3, hitting a two-run double to cap off a four-run third inning. He added an RBI double in the fifth and subsequently scored on Ryan Zimmerman‘s double. Kendrick swatted his third double of the game in the seventh inning and came around to score on Zimmerman’s single en route to an 8-1 win. Kendrick was intentionally walked in the middle of the Nationals’ explosive seven-run first inning in a 7-4 win over the Cardinals in Game 4.

Kendrick was quietly phenomenal for the Nationals this season. As he got older, he was used in more of a part-time and bench role, including this season, logging time at first, second, and third base. He finished the regular season batting .344/.395/.572 with 17 home runs and 62 RBI in 370 plate appearances. He racked up 2.6 WAR according to Baseball Reference, incredibly good for a part-time player. His postseason performance this year didn’t come out of nowhere.