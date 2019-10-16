Getty Images

UPDATE: It’s official — Joe Maddon is the new Angels manager

By Craig CalcaterraOct 16, 2019, 9:54 AM EDT
7 Comments

UPDATE, 11:38 AM: It’s official. The Angels have announced that Joe Maddon has been hired and has agreed to a three-year contract. There will be a press conference next week.

9:54 AM: Jon Heyman reports that the Angels are close to a deal with former Cubs’ manager Joe Maddon.

Not a shock.

Ever since Maddon left the Cubs it’s been strongly suspected that the Angels wanted him and that he wanted to work for them. Indeed, it was only when it became clear that the Cubs would let Maddon walk that the Angels fired Brad Ausmus after only one year on the job.

Maddon, 65, spent 31 years in the Angels organization as a player, scout and minor and major league coach before moving into managing at the big league level with the Tampa Bay Rays, leading them to the 2008 AL pennant. After that, of course, he moved on to the Cubs where he led them to a World Championship in 2015.

The Angels job is not going to be an easy one for Maddon and wouldn’t be easy for anyone else for that matter. The club has posted four straight losing seasons despite employing the best player in the game in Mike Trout. Pitching has been a major problem and it will take considerable work, likely over multiple seasons, for that to turn around. And that’s before one takes into account the current scandal rocking the organization in the wake of Tyler Skaggs’ death, which has led to an ongoing legal investigation and general turmoil.

Still, an organization in crisis is better served with a strong leader, and Maddon’s reputation in that regard is plain. It’s also a plus that he, quite clearly, wants to be in Anaheim. All of which is to say that this will be a good hire for the Angels, even if the club faces challenges that merely hiring a good manager cannot address.

ALCS Game 4 postponed

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraOct 16, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As expected, a weather system that is supposed to pour rain on New York this evening has caused the league to postpone Game 4 of the ALCS.

The game will now be played tomorrow, with Game 5 moving to Friday, which was supposed to be a travel day. There will be no travel day now, with Games 6 and 7, if necessary, taking place in Houston on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The postponement helps the Yankees some in the short term in that it gives their bullpen some rest and could allow them to go from a scheduled bullpen game, which is what they were going to use tonight, to giving Masahiro Tanaka the Game 4 start tomorrow. In the longer run, though, it works to the Astros’ advantage in that it allows them to skip their fourth starter (whoever that would be) or toss one of their big three on short rest and go with Zach Greinke and Justin Verlander over the next two games. Moreover, if the Yankees do manage to push this series to six or seven games — which they’ll have to now in order to win it — there will be four straight days worth of games, meaning no rest for that pen over the final four games.

Oh, and since the Nats swept the Cardinals, that means there’s no baseball tonight. Enjoy catching up on whatever it is you have on your DVR.