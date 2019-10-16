Josh Reddick calls out Yankees fans for throwing stuff on the field

A replay call in last night’s Astros-Yankees game didn’t go the Yankees’ way and the fans at The House That Jeter Built got upset about it. Some of them got so upset that they threw water bottles, baseballs and other objects onto the field. The Yankee Stadium P.A. announcer issued a warning for fans to cut it out.

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick vented about it after the game:

“There’s no place in the game for that type of thing. I think I saw seven or eight water bottles out in the outfield, and two souvenir baseballs thrown from center field to left. It’s scary. I don’t think a lot of people realize how scary that can really be. You throw a baseball hard enough, hit somebody in the head when we’re not looking, it can do some damage to you as a player. You throw a baseball from the third deck, it’s got a little bit of movement on it. It’s frustrating to see that as a player in the outfield . . . It’s definitely disrespectful, and at the same time, very unsafe.”

Hard to disagree. I think the vast majority of Yankees fans out there who weren’t throwing stuff would take no issue with his comments either.

Not that Reddick won’t get a lot of blowback on this when he takes the field for Game 4. Indeed, he’s been hearing it a lot already, even before last night’s comments after he talked about how “brutal” Yankees fans can be for opposing outfielders in the runup to yesterday’s game. Which — while that totally does not excuse throwing things — almost certainly inspired Yankees fans to get on Reddick’s case even more than they might’ve otherwise.

Don’t feed the trolls, man. At least if you don’t have the power to ban them from commenting, er, I mean showing up at the ballpark.

