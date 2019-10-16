ALCS Game 4 postponed

As expected, a weather system that is supposed to pour rain on New York this evening has caused the league to postpone Game 4 of the ALCS.
The game will now be played tomorrow, with Game 5 moving to Friday, which was supposed to be a travel day. There will be no travel day now, with Games 6 and 7, if necessary, taking place in Houston on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
The postponement helps the Yankees some in the short term in that it gives their bullpen some rest and could allow them to go from a scheduled bullpen game, which is what they were going to use tonight, to giving Masahiro Tanaka the Game 4 start tomorrow. In the longer run, though, it works to the Astros’ advantage in that it allows them to skip their fourth starter (whoever that would be) or toss one of their big three on short rest and go with Zach Greinke and Justin Verlander over the next two games. Moreover, if the Yankees do manage to push this series to six or seven games — which they’ll have to now in order to win it — there will be four straight days worth of games, meaning no rest for that pen over the final four games.
Oh, and since the Nats swept the Cardinals, that means there’s no baseball tonight. Enjoy catching up on whatever it is you have on your DVR.
A replay call in last night’s Astros-Yankees game didn’t go the Yankees’ way and the fans at The House That Jeter Built got upset about it. Some of them got so upset that they threw water bottles, baseballs and other objects onto the field. The Yankee Stadium P.A. announcer issued a warning for fans to cut it out.
Astros outfielder Josh Reddick vented about it after the game:
“There’s no place in the game for that type of thing. I think I saw seven or eight water bottles out in the outfield, and two souvenir baseballs thrown from center field to left. It’s scary. I don’t think a lot of people realize how scary that can really be. You throw a baseball hard enough, hit somebody in the head when we’re not looking, it can do some damage to you as a player. You throw a baseball from the third deck, it’s got a little bit of movement on it. It’s frustrating to see that as a player in the outfield . . . It’s definitely disrespectful, and at the same time, very unsafe.”
Hard to disagree. I think the vast majority of Yankees fans out there who weren’t throwing stuff would take no issue with his comments either.
Not that Reddick won’t get a lot of blowback on this when he takes the field for Game 4. Indeed, he’s been hearing it a lot already, even before last night’s comments after he talked about how “brutal” Yankees fans can be for opposing outfielders in the runup to yesterday’s game. Which — while that totally does not excuse throwing things — almost certainly inspired Yankees fans to get on Reddick’s case even more than they might’ve otherwise.
Don’t feed the trolls, man. At least if you don’t have the power to ban them from commenting, er, I mean showing up at the ballpark.