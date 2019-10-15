Getty Images

Report: MLB could fine the Angels $2 million for failure to report Tyler Skaggs’ drug use

By Craig CalcaterraOct 15, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

T.J. Quinn of ESPN is reporting that Major League Baseball could fine the Los Angeles Angels up to $2 million “if Major League Baseball determines that team employees were told of Tyler Skaggs’ opioid use prior to his July 1 death and didn’t inform the commissioner’s office.”

The fine would be pursuant to the terms of the Joint Drug Agreement which affirmatively requires any team employee who isn’t a player to inform the Commissioner’s Office of “any evidence or reason to believe that a Player … has used, possessed or distributed any substance prohibited” by MLB.

As was reported last weekend, Eric Kay, the Angels Director of Communications, told DEA agents that he and at least one other high-ranking Angels official knew of Skaggs’ opioid use. The Angels have denied any knowledge of Skaggs’ use, and the other then-Angels employee Kay named, current Hall of Fame President Tim Mead deny that he know as well, but Kay’s admission that he knew — he in fact claims he purchased drugs for and did drugs with Skaggs — would, if true, constitute team knowledge. Major League Baseball would, of course, want to make its own determination of whether or not Kay was being truthful when he told DEA agents what his lawyer says he told them.

Which raises the question of why, apart from a strong desire to get in criminal jeopardy for lying to DEA agents, Kay would admit through his lawyer that he lied to DEA agents. Still, the process is the process, so giving MLB a little time here is probably not harming anyone.

As for a $2 million fine? Well, it cuts a number of ways. On the one hand, that’s a lot of money. On the other hand, (a) a man is dead; and (b) $2 million is what the Angels’ DH or center fielder makes in about 11 minutes so how much would such a fine really sting?

On the third hand, my God, what else can be done here? No matter what happened in the case of Skaggs’ death, this is not a situation anyone in either the Commissioner’s Office nor the MLBPA truly contemplated when the JDA was drafted. We live in a world of horrors at times, and by their very nature, horrors involve that which it is not expected and for which there can be no adequate, pre-negotiated remedy. It’s a bad story all around, no matter what happens.

Still, it would be notable for Major League Baseball to fine any team under the “teams must report players they suspect used banned substances” rule. Because, based on what I have heard, knowledge of players who use banned substances — which includes marijuana, cocaine, opioids and other non-PED illegal drugs — and which have not been reported to MLB is both commonplace and considerable.

But that’s a topic for another day. Perhaps tomorrow.

Nationals pave road to World Series with seven-run first inning in NLCS Game 4

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 15, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson had faced only three batters in his NLCS Game 4 start and the Nationals already had a lead. Then the floodgates opened. Life comes at you fast.

Trea Turner led off with a single to right field, then moved to third base on Adam Eaton‘s double to right-center. Anthony Rendon followed up with a sacrifice fly to center field. Juan Soto then knocked in Eaton with a double to left field. Hudson then intentionally walked postseason hero Howie Kendrick to bring up Ryan Zimmerman. Zimmerman ripped a grounder down the left field line that third baseman Tommy Edman adroitly snagged, whipping his throw to Kolten Wong at second base for the force out. Wong, however, couldn’t hold onto the ball, loading the bases.

Things got really bad when Victor Robles hit a weak fly ball to shallow right field. Wong and José Martínez both went after the ball. Wong ceded to the right fielder, who watched the ball drop in front of him, allowing the Cardinals’ fourth run to score. The revolving door of National batters continued as Yan Gomes slapped a grounder into the hole on the left side, advancing everyone a base and plating the Cardinals’ fifth run. That ended Hudson’s night. Enter Adam Wainwright, making potentially his final appearance as a Cardinal.

Pitcher Patrick Corbin advanced Robles and Gomes with a sacrifice bunt. Turner, taking his second at-bat of the inning, swatted a line drive single down the left field line to bring both runners home, making it 7-0. Eaton weakly lined out to shortstop to mercifully end the inning.

The Cardinals now know what it feels like to get shelled in the first inning. They memorably scored 10 in the first inning against the Braves in Game 5 of the NLDS.

If the Nationals are able to hold onto their seven-run lead, they’ll sweep the Cardinals and advance to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.