Rain could be a problem for ALCS Game 4

By Craig CalcaterraOct 15, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
Rain, rain go away, come again some other day.

Because if it doesn’t, people are gonna have to change their postseason plans.

The weather for the postseason has been beautiful so far, but that looks to change on Wednesday when big rain is expected to blow through New York. That could cause some problems for ALCS Game 4 and, if the game becomes necessary, a potential NLCS Game 5 could be moved back from an afternoon to an evening start.

As of 7:30 AM this morning, the forecast for the Bronx on Wednesday night is showing a 95% to 100% chance of rain between 7PM and 10PM, with it tapering slightly after that, but not dipping below 50% until after 1AM early Thursday morning:

Baseball can handle rain delays, but that looks more like the kind of pattern that leads to a full postponement, not mere delays.

If the game is postponed the league is likely to move the Cardinals-Nationals Game 5, if it is indeed necessary, from its current 4:08 PM starting time to prime time. Which, actually, would be a very good thing apart from mere TV start times, because Washington is expected to have a ton of rain in the mid-to-late afternoon on Wednesday, with things clearing up and drying out in the early evening. That would make a 7:30 or 8PM start time a whole lot better, weather-wise.

If those moves happened, MLB would then move ALCS Game 4 to Thursday, ALCS Game 5 to Friday, eliminating the travel day, and a potential ALCS Game 6 would be played in Houston on Saturday.

The call to postpone Wednesday’s Astros-Yankees game would likely be made well in advance of game time. The call to move a Cards-Nats NLCS Game 5 to the evening is contingent on the Cardinals actually showing up for this series for the first time and winning a dang game.

Nationals’ starting pitching carrying them into World Series

By Bill BaerOct 14, 2019, 11:29 PM EDT
In my postseason preview at the end of September, I listed the Nationals’ starting rotation as a strength and their bullpen as a weakness. Anyone who had followed the club this season could have told you that. Even the Nats are aware of it as manager Dave Martinez has leaned on his rotation to hide his sometimes unreliable ‘pen.

In Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers, Martinez was burned by his bullpen as Tanner Rainey, Fernando Rodney, and Hunter Strickland combined to allow six base runners and four runs. Martinez used ace Max Scherzer in relief in Game 2, sandwiched by Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson. Starter Patrick Corbin pitched in relief in Game 3 and it backfired, but the bullpen after Corbin continued to allow more runs — three officially, but Wander Suero allowed two inherited runners to score on a three-run homer by Max Muncy. Martinez only had to rely on Doolittle and Hudson in Game 4 and he again went to Corbin in relief in Game 5.

The strategy was clear: use the actual bullpen as little as possible. If Martinez absolutely has to, Doolittle and Hudson get top priory by a country mile, followed by a starter, then the rest of the bullpen.

Thankfully for Martinez and the Nationals, the starting pitching has done yeoman’s work in the NLCS, jumping out to a three games to none series lead over the Cardinals. Aníbal Sánchez famously brought a no-hit bid into the eighth inning of Game 1, finally relenting a two-out single to José Martínez before his night was over. Doolittle got the final four outs in the 2-0 win. Max Scherzer flirted with a no-hitter in his Game 2 start as well, losing it when Paul Goldschmidt led off the seventh with a single. He was erased on an inning-ending double play. Doolittle, Corbin, and Hudson got the final six outs in the 3-1 victory.

It was more of the same in Game 3. While Stephen Strasburg didn’t flirt with a no-hitter, he was dominant over seven innings, yielding one unearned run on seven hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts. The Nats’ offense woke up, amassing eight runs through seven innings which allowed Martinez to give his main relief guys a night off. Rodney and Rainey each pitched a perfect inning of relief with two strikeouts in low-leverage situations, their first appearances in the NLCS.

The Nationals starting pitching has been outstanding by itself, but it has also had the secondary effect of allowing Martinez to hide his team’s biggest weakness. Now Martinez just has to hope for more of the same for one more game, then at least four more in the World Series.