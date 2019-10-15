Nationals, Cardinals lineups for NLCS Game 4

Every game remaining in the NLCS is now for all the marbles. If the Nationals win, whether it’s tonight or the ensuing three potential games, they will earn entry into the World Series for the first time in franchise history. The Nationals will send their $140 million pitcher, Patrick Corbin, out to the mound in their first attempt to clinch. He’ll be opposed by 25-year-old Dakota Hudson who has pitched once this postseason. Hudson gave up four runs (one earned) in 4 2/3 innings against the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS. Corbin was excellent in his one start this postseason, allowing two runs (one earned) in six innings against the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS. He has pitched three times in relief since.

Here’s how the lineups are shaking out:

Cardinals

3B Tommy Edman

RF José Martínez

1B Paul Goldschmidt

LF Marcell Ozuna

C Yadier Molina

SS Paul DeJong

CF Harrison Bader

2B Kolten Wong

P Dakota Hudson

Manager Mike Shildt is trying to jump-start his slumbering offense which has managed just two total runs in the first three games of the NLDS. The previous three lineups saw Dexter Fowler at the top of the lineup, but they have gone a combined 0-for-21. Edman (0-for-10) and Martínez (4-for-6) are the new 1-2 punch. Bader is also in the lineup, making his first start of the NLCS.

Nationals

SS Trea Turner

RF Adam Eaton

3B Anthony Rendon

LF Juan Soto

2B Howie Kendrick

1B Ryan Zimmerman

CF Victor Robles

C Yan Gomes

P Patrick Corbin

The only big difference in the Nationals’ lineup is Yan Gomes, starting for the first time in the series. Kurt Suzuki (1-for-8) gets the night off.

