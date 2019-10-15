Nationals, Cardinals lineups for NLCS Game 4

Every game remaining in the NLCS is now for all the marbles. If the Nationals win, whether it’s tonight or the ensuing three potential games, they will earn entry into the World Series for the first time in franchise history. The Nationals will send their $140 million pitcher, Patrick Corbin, out to the mound in their first attempt to clinch. He’ll be opposed by 25-year-old Dakota Hudson who has pitched once this postseason. Hudson gave up four runs (one earned) in 4 2/3 innings against the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS. Corbin was excellent in his one start this postseason, allowing two runs (one earned) in six innings against the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS. He has pitched three times in relief since.
Here’s how the lineups are shaking out:
Cardinals
3B Tommy Edman
RF José Martínez
1B Paul Goldschmidt
LF Marcell Ozuna
C Yadier Molina
SS Paul DeJong
CF Harrison Bader
2B Kolten Wong
P Dakota Hudson
Manager Mike Shildt is trying to jump-start his slumbering offense which has managed just two total runs in the first three games of the NLDS. The previous three lineups saw Dexter Fowler at the top of the lineup, but they have gone a combined 0-for-21. Edman (0-for-10) and Martínez (4-for-6) are the new 1-2 punch. Bader is also in the lineup, making his first start of the NLCS.
Nationals
SS Trea Turner
RF Adam Eaton
3B Anthony Rendon
LF Juan Soto
2B Howie Kendrick
1B Ryan Zimmerman
CF Victor Robles
C Yan Gomes
P Patrick Corbin
The only big difference in the Nationals’ lineup is Yan Gomes, starting for the first time in the series. Kurt Suzuki (1-for-8) gets the night off.