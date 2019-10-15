Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Nationals, Cardinals lineups for NLCS Game 4

By Bill BaerOct 15, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT
Every game remaining in the NLCS is now for all the marbles. If the Nationals win, whether it’s tonight or the ensuing three potential games, they will earn entry into the World Series for the first time in franchise history. The Nationals will send their $140 million pitcher, Patrick Corbin, out to the mound in their first attempt to clinch. He’ll be opposed by 25-year-old Dakota Hudson who has pitched once this postseason. Hudson gave up four runs (one earned) in 4 2/3 innings against the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS. Corbin was excellent in his one start this postseason, allowing two runs (one earned) in six innings against the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS. He has pitched three times in relief since.

Here’s how the lineups are shaking out:

Cardinals

3B Tommy Edman
RF José Martínez
1B Paul Goldschmidt
LF Marcell Ozuna
C Yadier Molina
SS Paul DeJong
CF Harrison Bader
2B Kolten Wong
P Dakota Hudson

Manager Mike Shildt is trying to jump-start his slumbering offense which has managed just two total runs in the first three games of the NLDS. The previous three lineups saw Dexter Fowler at the top of the lineup, but they have gone a combined 0-for-21. Edman (0-for-10) and Martínez (4-for-6) are the new 1-2 punch. Bader is also in the lineup, making his first start of the NLCS.

Nationals

SS Trea Turner
RF Adam Eaton
3B Anthony Rendon
LF Juan Soto
2B Howie Kendrick
1B Ryan Zimmerman
CF Victor Robles
C Yan Gomes
P Patrick Corbin

The only big difference in the Nationals’ lineup is Yan Gomes, starting for the first time in the series. Kurt Suzuki (1-for-8) gets the night off.

José Altuve homers, Luis Severino throws 36 pitches in long first inning in ALCS Game 3

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 15, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT
Game 3 of the ALCS wasn’t even five minutes old when José Altuve gave the Astros the lead against Yankees starter Luis Severino. After George Springer grounded out, Altuve swung at a first-pitch slider from Severino, drilling it 420 feet into the bullpen in left-center field at Yankee Stadium.

After Altuve’s homer, Michael Brantley walked on eight pitches and Alex Bregman struck out on 11 pitches. Yuli Gurriel kept the inning alive with an infield single, then Yordan Álvarez walked. At long last, the inning ended when Carlos Correa swung and missed at a fastball for strike three — Severino’s 36th pitch.

With the way Gerrit Cole has been pitching, one run might be enough. Cole has allowed just one run on six hits and three walks with 25 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings across two starts in the postseason thus far. The AL Cy Young Award contender led the league in ERA at 2.50 during the regular season.

Barring some incredible efficiency from Severino going forward, he doesn’t appear long for Tuesday’s start.

Update: Josh Reddick smacked a solo homer of his own, leading off the second inning against Severino. 2-0 ‘stros.