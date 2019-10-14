Report: Matt Williams takes three-year deal to manage in KBO League

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jon Heyman reports that Matt Williams has signed a three-year contract to manage in the KBO League in South Korea. Per Seunghoon Han, Williams will lead the Kia Tigers.

Williams, 53, managed in the majors for two years in 2014-15 with the Nationals, leading them to an aggregate 179-145 (.522) record. They made the playoffs in 2014, getting shooed out of the NLDS three games to one by the Giants.

Williams also coached the Diamondbacks from 2010-13 and in ’16, and was with the Athletics as a third base coach for the last two seasons.

The A’s could lose two other coaches along with Williams. Bench coach Ryan Christenson will reportedly interview for the Pirates’ vacant managerial position while quality control coach Mark Kotsay will do the same with the Giants.

