Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Nationals’ starting pitching carrying them into World Series

By Bill BaerOct 14, 2019, 11:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In my postseason preview at the end of September, I listed the Nationals’ starting rotation as a strength and their bullpen as a weakness. Anyone who had followed the club this season could have told you that. Even the Nats are aware of it as manager Dave Martinez has leaned on his rotation to hide his sometimes unreliable ‘pen.

In Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers, Martinez was burned by his bullpen as Tanner Rainey, Fernando Rodney, and Hunter Strickland combined to allow six base runners and four runs. Martinez used ace Max Scherzer in relief in Game 2, sandwiched by Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson. Starter Patrick Corbin pitched in relief in Game 3 and it backfired, but the bullpen after Corbin continued to allow more runs — three officially, but Wander Suero allowed two inherited runners to score on a three-run homer by Max Muncy. Martinez only had to rely on Doolittle and Hudson in Game 4 and he again went to Corbin in relief in Game 5.

The strategy was clear: use the actual bullpen as little as possible. If Martinez absolutely has to, Doolittle and Hudson get top priory by a country mile, followed by a starter, then the rest of the bullpen.

Thankfully for Martinez and the Nationals, the starting pitching has done yeoman’s work in the NLCS, jumping out to a three games to none series lead over the Cardinals. Aníbal Sánchez famously brought a no-hit bid into the eighth inning of Game 1, finally relenting a two-out single to José Martínez before his night was over. Doolittle got the final four outs in the 2-0 win. Max Scherzer flirted with a no-hitter in his Game 2 start as well, losing it when Paul Goldschmidt led off the seventh with a single. He was erased on an inning-ending double play. Doolittle, Corbin, and Hudson got the final six outs in the 3-1 victory.

It was more of the same in Game 3. While Stephen Strasburg didn’t flirt with a no-hitter, he was dominant over seven innings, yielding one unearned run on seven hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts. The Nats’ offense woke up, amassing eight runs through seven innings which allowed Martinez to give his main relief guys a night off. Rodney and Rainey each pitched a perfect inning of relief with two strikeouts in low-leverage situations, their first appearances in the NLCS.

The Nationals starting pitching has been outstanding by itself, but it has also had the secondary effect of allowing Martinez to hide his team’s biggest weakness. Now Martinez just has to hope for more of the same for one more game, then at least four more in the World Series.

Nationals dominate Cardinals 8-1 to take 3-0 NLCS lead

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 14, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Nationals are one win away from reaching the World Series after defeating the Cardinals 8-1 in NLCS Game 3 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon led the way on offense while Stephen Strasburg dominated on the mound.

Adam Eaton opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning against Jack Flaherty. Victor Robles led off with a single and advanced to second base on Strasburg’s sacrifice bunt. After Trea Turner struck out on a foul tip, Adam Eaton grounded a ball up the middle to plate Robles. The rally continued as Anthony Rendon dunked a weak fly ball to shallow left field that Marcell Ozuna was unable to handle, allowing a hustling Eaton to score all the way from first base. Juan Soto walked, then he and Rendon advanced on a wild pitch by Flaherty — though it should’ve been a passed ball on catcher Yadier Molina. Howie Kendrick brought both runners home with a sharp line drive double to right-center, upping the lead to 4-0.

Two more runs touched home in the fifth. Rendon hit a one-out single, then Kendrick ripped a double to left-center off of reliever John Brebbia to make it 5-0. Ryan Zimmerman then knocked Kendrick in with a double of his own to left field.

Flaherty ended the night allowing four runs on five hits and a pair of walks with six strikeouts over four innings.

Robles, making his first start since injuring his hamstring in Game 2 of the NLDS, swatted a solo homer to the opposite field off of Brebbia in the sixth for good measure, putting the Nationals up by a touchdown and an extra point.

The Cardinals, held scoreless in Game 1 and to one run in Game 2, weren’t able to figure out Strasburg until the seventh inning. José Martínez and Yadier Molina hit back-to-back singles to open the frame. Then, with one out, Paul DeJong lined a single to left field. Soto came up ready to fire home, which likely would have kept Martínez at third base and the bases loaded. However, Soto slipped and fell during his crow hop, then fired a throw home way wide of the plate. Martínez scored the Cardinals’ first run of the game. Strasburg bounced back with consecutive strikeouts of Matt Wieters and Dexter Fowler to escape the seventh.

Strasbug allowed the one unearned run on seven hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts over his seven innings of work. An interesting note, per MLB’s Daren Willman: none of Strasburg’s strikeouts came on his fastball. Eight were on the change-up and four on the curve.

After Strasburg’s night was done, the Nationals continued to rally. Another Howie Kendrick double — his third of the night — and a Zimmerman single to left field off of Daniel Ponce de Leon made it 8-1.

Fernando Rodney took over in the eighth with a comfortable seven-run cushion. He got Kolten Wong to fly out, then struck out Paul Goldschmidt and Ozuna for a 1-2-3 inning. That was Goldschmidt’s fourth strikeout of the night. He hadn’t even struck out three times in 15 postseason games prior to Monday. He wore the golden sombrero just eight times in 1,253 career regular season games.

Tanner Rainey got the ninth inning. The right-hander struck out Martínez and Molina, then got Tommy Edman to fly out to left field to end the game. Nats win 8-1, got up 3-0 in the NLCS.

The Nationals will try to punch their ticket to the World Series on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the NLCS. Patrick Corbin will take on Dakota Hudson. First pitch is slated for 8:05 PM at Nationals Park.