Nationals break it open with four-run third inning vs. Cardinals in NLCS Game 3

The Nationals lead the Cardinals once again as they plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning against Jack Flaherty.

Victor Robles led off with a single and moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt by pitcher Stephen Strasburg. Trea Turner struck out on a foul tip, but Eaton salvaged the effort, grounding a single up the middle to bring Robles home to break the scoreless tie. Eaton then scored when Anthony Rendon poked a double to shallow left field which a sliding Marcell Ozuna was unable to secure.

Juan Soto followed up with a walk. During Howie Kendrick‘s at-bat, catcher Yadier Molina wasn’t able to corral a fastball in the dirt, allowing both Rendon and Soto to advance. They were promptly brought home when Howie Kendrick — the hero of NLDS Game 5 — lined a two-run double to right-center to make it 4-0.

It’s been a low-scoring NLCS thus far. The Nationals won Game 1 by a 2-0 score and Game 2 by a 3-1 margin. A 4-0 lead in Game 3 feels huge.

Through three innings, Strasburg has limited the Cardinals to one hit with no walks and four strikeouts. Flaherty has allowed the four runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts across three innings.

