Dodgers to reassign pitching coach Rick Honeycutt, Mark Prior to take over

Rick Honeycutt has been the Dodgers pitching coach under four different Dodgers managers but now, after 14 seasons in the role, he’s being moved out of it. Dodgers president Andrew Friedman told reporters today that Honeycutt will be assigned to a special assistant role. He also said that bullpen coach Mark Prior will take over as the club’s pitching coach.
The Dodgers’ failure in the NLDS has largely been blamed on manager Dave Roberts’ deployment — and his insufficiently quick hook — of relief pitchers. But while the ultimate decision on pitching changes do fall on the manager, the pitching coach is part of that decision tree as well, and it’s not hard to imagine that the club wanted to shake up the management of the staff to some degree. It’s also possible that Honeycutt’s health is playing a role here. He had spinal fusion surgery last offseason and has dealt with no small amount of pain since then and he may very well need to move into a less physically strenuous role.
Prior, who you’ll remember as a Cubs phenom-turned-cautionary tale about young pitchers’ health, has spent the past several years immersing himself in baseball operations, first for the Padres and then with the Dodgers. He was San Diego’s minor league pitching coordinator for three seasons and then he was hired by the Dodgers as their bullpen coach prior to the 2018 season.
In the same press availability in which the Rick Honeycutt news was released, Dodgers President Andrew Friedman announced that he expects to sign a new contract to remain with the Dodgers some time in the next few days.
Friedman, who joined the Dodgers five years ago after building the Rays from laughingstock to contender, was about to become a free agent executive. While there was never any public suggestion by him or the Dodgers that they would part ways, the GM opening in Boston — which is functionally a president of baseball operations job — is currently vacant. I have no idea if he’d want to go to Boston and can think of a lot of reasons why an executive wouldn’t want to go there, but there was a fair bit of noise from the Boston media speculating about such a move. Now that’s all done.
Friedman has completely overhauled the Dodgers team he took over five years ago and, despite its early postseason exit this year, he has been extraordinarily successful in doing so. He has traded away big stars and fan favorites, made some huge signings and has overseen the development of several excellent young players (though many of them were signed or drafted by his predecessor, Ned Colletti), resulting in a club that has won the NL West every single season since he joined the team and which has won the last two NL pennants.
Not that everything has been rosy. Major League Baseball is currently the focus of a federal criminal investigation regarding clubs’ scouting and signing of international players, and the Dodgers are at its epicenter. If that results in charges of any current or former Dodgers employees, the best that will be able to be said is that it occurred on Freidman’s watch. Given the radio silence from investigators on all of that for the past few months, it’s impossible to say now what, if anything will come of it.
All of that aside, the Dodgers, competitively speaking, are in excellent position to continue to dominate the NL West. And, for the foreseeable future, they will have Andrew Friedman at the helm.