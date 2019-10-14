Cardinals, Nationals lineups for NLCS Game 3

In the same press availability in which the Rick Honeycutt news was released, Dodgers President Andrew Friedman announced that he expects to sign a new contract to remain with the Dodgers some time in the next few days.

Friedman, who joined the Dodgers five years ago after building the Rays from laughingstock to contender, was about to become a free agent executive. While there was never any public suggestion by him or the Dodgers that they would part ways, the GM opening in Boston — which is functionally a president of baseball operations job — is currently vacant. I have no idea if he’d want to go to Boston and can think of a lot of reasons why an executive wouldn’t want to go there, but there was a fair bit of noise from the Boston media speculating about such a move. Now that’s all done.

Friedman has completely overhauled the Dodgers team he took over five years ago and, despite its early postseason exit this year, he has been extraordinarily successful in doing so. He has traded away big stars and fan favorites, made some huge signings and has overseen the development of several excellent young players (though many of them were signed or drafted by his predecessor, Ned Colletti), resulting in a club that has won the NL West every single season since he joined the team and which has won the last two NL pennants.

Not that everything has been rosy. Major League Baseball is currently the focus of a federal criminal investigation regarding clubs’ scouting and signing of international players, and the Dodgers are at its epicenter. If that results in charges of any current or former Dodgers employees, the best that will be able to be said is that it occurred on Freidman’s watch. Given the radio silence from investigators on all of that for the past few months, it’s impossible to say now what, if anything will come of it.

All of that aside, the Dodgers, competitively speaking, are in excellent position to continue to dominate the NL West. And, for the foreseeable future, they will have Andrew Friedman at the helm.

Follow @craigcalcaterra