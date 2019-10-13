Report: Phillies to interview Dusty Baker for managerial position

Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports that former MLB skipper and current Giants advisor Dusty Baker is slated to interview for the Phillies’ managerial opening.
The Phillies parted ways with manager Gabe Kapler last week after the team finished the 2019 season with an 81-81 record, good for second-to-last place in the NL East division. Unsurprisingly, the organization is seeking a skipper that can help shepherd the team through a winning season and a playoff run; as GM Matt Klentak told reporters on Friday, “We’re looking for someone who’s going to appreciate the staff we have and the things that we do, and come in and take us over the finish line because that’s what this is really about. This is about wins and losses and getting us where we want to be — and that’s playing in October, competing for a championship.”
Baker, 70, certainly has the experience for the job, albeit not as much postseason success as the Phillies would like. He served four separate stints with the Giants, Cubs, Reds, and Nationals from 1993 to 2017, amassing a lifetime 1863-1636 record, 14 winning seasons, and seven division titles. He also oversaw nine separate postseason campaigns, though his questionable managerial decisions factored into a number of significant losses along the way.
While the Phillies haven’t explicitly targeted any other potential candidates, it’s assumed that they’ll interview other well-traveled managers like Buck Showalter, Joe Girardi, and John Farrell, as well a number of internal candidates. The Giants, meanwhile, not only gave the Phillies permission to speak with Baker, but are said to be talking to a familiar name themselves:
The Yankees triumphed over the Astros in a 7-0 shutout on Saturday, advancing to a one-game lead in the ALCS as they begin to push for a second straight sweep this postseason. While right-hander Masahiro Tanaka and infielder Gleyber Torres both delivered impressive performances that helped position the team for victory — Tanaka, with six innings of scoreless, one-hit ball; Torres, with five RBI and his second postseason home run — they also made noteworthy contributions to several postseason records. Here are just a few:
- 22-year-old Torres became the third-youngest player to amass at least five RBI in a postseason game, trailing only Addison Russell (age 22, 6 RBI) and Andruw Jones (19 years old, 5 RBI). (h/t Sarah Langs)
- Torres is also the youngest Yankees player to deliver five RBI in a postseason game. (h/t Sarah Langs)
- Next to Babe Ruth, Torres is the only AL player with 6+ extra-base hits through a team’s first four postseason appearances. (h/t MLB Stats)
- Tanaka became the first pitcher to hold opponents to two or fewer runs in each of his first seven postseason starts. Saturday’s win marked the fifth victory and third scoreless outing of his playoff career to date. (h/t Matt Kelly)
- Tanaka is one of four Yankees starters to pitch 6+ innings while facing the minimum number of batters, joining the likes of Don Larsen (1951), David Wells (1998), and David Cone (1999) — all of whom did so while working on perfect games. (h/t Doug Kern and Andrew Simon)
- Tanaka also holds the third-lowest postseason ERA () behind Sandy Koufax (0.95) and Christy Mathewson (1.16). (h/t MLB Stats)
- The 7-0 win over the Astros marked the Yankees’ first postseason shutout with three or fewer hits allowed since Game 4 of the 2000 ALCS, when Roger Clemens pitched a 5-0 one-hitter against the Mariners. (h/t MLB Stats)
As untouchable as the Yankees appeared on Saturday, the Astros aren’t out of this race by any means. They’ll turn to club ace Justin Verlander as they prepare to face off against their league rivals for Game 2, though it’s likely that both teams will have just one other stat in mind: