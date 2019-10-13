Giancarlo Stanton dealing with quad injury

Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was notably absent from Sunday night’s starting lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Astros. MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports that Stanton is dealing with a quad injury.

Manager Aaron Boone is hopeful that Stanton will be able to contribute in the ALCS and is not ready to take him off of the roster. Boone said, “We’re hoping the off day [Monday] helps and it declares itself more.”

Stanton suffered the injury during his first at-bat in Game 1 in which he singled off of Zack Grienke. Stanton would later hit a solo homer and finished the night 2-for-4.

Stanton was limited to 18 games during the regular season due to knee and calf injuries. When he has been well enough to be in the lineup, he has been one of the league’s better hitters, which is why the Yankees aren’t quick to take him off the roster.

