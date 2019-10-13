Carlos Beltrán only wants to manage in New York

Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports that former major leaguer Carlos Beltrán has turned down opportunities to interview for open managerial positions with other teams — the Cubs and Padres, per Newsday’s Anthony Rieber — because he only wants to manage in New York. As the Yankees aren’t exactly looking for a new manager at the moment, that means the Mets specifically.

Beltrán has been serving as the Yankees’ special adviser to the general manager. His name has been floated as a potential manager since he retired after the 2017 season, and even interviewed with the Yankees to manage the club before they ultimately decided on Aaron Boone.

The Mets fired Mickey Callaway shortly after the regular season ended. The club improved from 77-85 last year to 86-76 this year but the season was tumultuous, including an incident in which Callaway cursed out a journalist and tried to have him removed from the clubhouse. So the Mets probably don’t want their next manager to do that.

