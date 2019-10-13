Bob Levey/Getty Images

Aaron Judge homer puts Yankees ahead of Astros in ALCS Game 2

By Bill BaerOct 13, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
The Astros rallied for a run in the bottom of the second inning of ALCS Game 2 in Houston on Sunday night, taking their first lead of the series. Alex Bregman led off by ripping a line drive single that clanked high off of the wall in left field. In most other parks, it’s a double, but the combination of the 106.7 MPH hit, the short distance to the fence, and the height of the fence combined to keep Bregman at first.

Yordan Álvarez followed up with a walk, putting runners on first and second with no outs. After James Paxton got Yuli Gurriel to line out to right field, Carlos Correa doubled down the left field line, past a diving Gio Urshela, bringing home the first run of the game. Paxton recovered by striking out Robinson Chirinos and Jake Marisnick consecutively to end the inning.

Justin Verlander looks much improved after serving up four runs in 3 2/3 innings in his ALDS Game 4 start against the Rays. He has thus far tossed three perfect innings with four strikeouts.

Update: That didn’t last long. After DJ LeMahieu led off with a walk, Aaron Judge put the Yankees ahead with a two-run home run to center field in the top of the fourth.

Carlos Beltrán only wants to manage in New York


By Bill BaerOct 13, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT
Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports that former major leaguer Carlos Beltrán has turned down opportunities to interview for open managerial positions with other teams — the Cubs and Padres, per Newsday’s Anthony Rieber — because he only wants to manage in New York. As the Yankees aren’t exactly looking for a new manager at the moment, that means the Mets specifically.

Beltrán has been serving as the Yankees’ special adviser to the general manager. His name has been floated as a potential manager since he retired after the 2017 season, and even interviewed with the Yankees to manage the club before they ultimately decided on Aaron Boone.

The Mets fired Mickey Callaway shortly after the regular season ended. The club improved from 77-85 last year to 86-76 this year but the season was tumultuous, including an incident in which Callaway cursed out a journalist and tried to have him removed from the clubhouse. So the Mets probably don’t want their next manager to do that.