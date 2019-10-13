Aaron Judge homer puts Yankees ahead of Astros in ALCS Game 2

The Astros rallied for a run in the bottom of the second inning of ALCS Game 2 in Houston on Sunday night, taking their first lead of the series. Alex Bregman led off by ripping a line drive single that clanked high off of the wall in left field. In most other parks, it’s a double, but the combination of the 106.7 MPH hit, the short distance to the fence, and the height of the fence combined to keep Bregman at first.

Yordan Álvarez followed up with a walk, putting runners on first and second with no outs. After James Paxton got Yuli Gurriel to line out to right field, Carlos Correa doubled down the left field line, past a diving Gio Urshela, bringing home the first run of the game. Paxton recovered by striking out Robinson Chirinos and Jake Marisnick consecutively to end the inning.

Justin Verlander looks much improved after serving up four runs in 3 2/3 innings in his ALDS Game 4 start against the Rays. He has thus far tossed three perfect innings with four strikeouts.

Update: That didn’t last long. After DJ LeMahieu led off with a walk, Aaron Judge put the Yankees ahead with a two-run home run to center field in the top of the fourth.

Follow @Baer_Bill