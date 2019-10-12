Masahiro Tanaka
Yankees, Astros lineups for ALCS Game 1

By Ashley VarelaOct 12, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT
Following a tense five-game ALDS, the Astros are set to host the Yankees for the first game of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night. Although the Astros needed all five games to defeat the Rays in the first round of the postseason, they haven’t lost a single game at home yet — something that may bode well for them as the first two ALCS games are played out at Minute Maid Park.

The Yankees, on the other hand, coasted to a seamless three-game sweep over the Twins this week, and will be looking to do the same against the AL West champs, too. They’ll send Masahiro Tanaka to the mound for his first postseason start since Game 2 of the ALDS, when he tossed five innings of one-run, one-walk, seven-strikeout ball in an 8-2 win over the Twins. Nothing else has changed in the lineup, though Torres and Sánchez have swapped spots, as have Gregorius and Urshela.

  1. DJ LeMahieu (R) 1B
  2. Aaron Judge (R) RF
  3. Gleyber Torres (R) 2B
  4. Edwin Encarnación (R) DH
  5. Giancarlo Stanton (R) LF
  6. Brett Gardner (L) CF
  7. Gary Sánchez (R) C
  8. Gio Urshela (R) 3B
  9. Didi Gregorius (L) SS

P: Masahiro Tanaka, RHP

The Astros will also bring out their ALDS-clinching lineup for Game 1, with the exception of Josh Reddick and Martín Maldonado. Kyle Tucker will replace Reddick in right field, while Robinson Chirinos will take over for Maldonado behind the dish. Zack Greinke is scheduled to take the ball for Houston; despite running an exceptional regular season campaign, he’s still looking for his first win in October after getting shelled in Game 3 of the ALDS.

  1. George Springer (R) CF
  2. Michael Brantley (L) LF
  3. José Altuve (R) 2B
  4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B
  5. Yordan Alvarez (L) DH
  6. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B
  7. Carlos Correa (R) SS
  8. Kyle Tucker (L) RF
  9. Robinson Chirinos (R) C

P: Zack Greinke, RHP

Game 1 of the ALCS will kick off at 8:08 PM EDT.

Angels employee told feds he supplied Tyler Skaggs with opioids

By Craig CalcaterraOct 12, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT
In the wake of the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs from a drug overdose, Skaggs’ family issued a statement in which they suggested that an Angles’ employee played some role in Skaggs’ death. It would seem that they were correct in their assumptions.

ESPN’s Outside the Lines reports that an employee of the Los Angeles Angels told the Drug Enforcement Agency that he supplied Skaggs with opioids. He told the DEA that he too abused opioids with Tyler Skaggs for years, that he told two team officials about Skaggs’ abuse, and named as many as five other current Angels players as having used opioids.

The employee is Eric Kay, the Angels Director of Communications who, according to his LinkedIn page, has been an Angels employee since 1996. Kay told the DEA all of this during two interviews in late September. Kay’s attorney confirmed the substance of ESPN’s report to ESPN late last night.

Kay, ESPN reports, told investigators that he routinely gave Skaggs Oxycontin — Kay would obtain it and Skaggs would reimburse him for them via Venmo transactions ESPN reviewed — and often used it with him. He also supplied drugs to Skaggs on the day of his death:

Kay told DEA investigators that hours before Skaggs’ death in July, Skaggs was in his Southlake Hilton hotel room and texted Kay to visit him, according to a source familiar with what Kay told the DEA. Kay also told investigators that Skaggs snorted three lines of crushed opioids in front of him, the sources said. Kay recognized that two of the lines could have been crushed oxycodone, but the third was not a substance he recognized, the sources said.

The autopsy report revealed the presence of Fentanyl in Skaggs’ system. It’s possible that that was the third substance, assuming Kay’s statements to the DEA are accurate. Kay is currently on paid leave from the Angels while in a substance abuse program.

One of the team employees who May says knew of Skaggs’ use is Tim Mead, who recently left the Angels to become the President of the Hall of Fame. Mead says he was unaware of Skaggs’ use, though he was aware of Kay’s. Kay says he told Mead about Skaggs’ use as early as 2017.

In August, the Angels suffered a major tragedy. Now they, several of their players and Major League Baseball have a massive, massive scandal on their hands.