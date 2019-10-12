Nationals, Cardinals lineups for NLCS Game 2

The Nationals kicked off the National League Championship Series with a strong performance from Aníbal Sánchez on Friday night, shutting out the Cardinals 2-0 as they claimed a 1-0 lead in the series. On Saturday, they’ll try to spin that into a two-game lead behind Max Scherzer, who currently owns a 2.77 ERA across three postseason outings so far this fall.

For the most part, the Nationals aren’t going to mess with the lineup that defended Sánchez’s near no-hitter. Michael A. Taylor has been bumped down in the lineup, while Yan Gomes has been moved to the bench as Kurt Suzuki returns from a hit-by-pitch:

The Cardinals will stick with the same configuration for Game 2, though they’re hoping for a drastically different outcome this time around. Wainwright is scheduled to take the mound for his second start of the playoffs, following an NLDS Game 3 loss in which he pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings of two-walk, eight-strikeout ball against the Braves.

Game 2 of the NLCS is scheduled for 4:08 PM EDT.