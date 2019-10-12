Yankees
Gleyber Torres fuels Yankees’ 7-0 shutout over Astros in ALCS Game 1

By Ashley VarelaOct 12, 2019, 11:29 PM EDT
Game 1 of the American League Championship Series tipped in the Yankees’ favor as they shut out the Astros for a final score of 7-0 on Saturday. The win was driven in large part by Masahiro Tanaka, who ended his night with six innings of one-hit ball, as well as Gleyber Torres, whose highlight reel included a home run and five RBI over the course of five at-bats.

Despite some fine pitching from Houston starter Zack Greinke — three runs, zero walks, and six strikeouts over six innings — the Yankees didn’t give the Astros many opportunities to rest. After three scoreless innings, Torres put the Yankees on the board with a fourth-inning RBI double, and returned in the sixth with a 343-foot home run that was quickly followed by another 406-footer from Giancarlo Stanton.

In the seventh, Torres tacked on another pair of runs with a two-RBI single to center field, then advanced to second base on a throwing error from George Springer. During the bottom half of the inning, it looked as though the Astros were finally ready to mount a rally, but a would-be RBI single from Alex Bregman reverted to an inning-ending double play after the replay revealed he was out at first base.

Not content to simply carry a five-run lead across the finish line, the Yankees returned in the ninth for another two runs against Houston reliever Bryan Abreu. Gio Urshela led off with a first-pitch home run, which was followed by a productive groundout from — who else? — Torres.

The Astros’ loss marked their first such defeat at Minute Maid Park this postseason (and their first loss at home since September 21). They’ll get the chance to rectify things during Sunday’s pitcher’s duel, when they’ll send lefty James Paxton up against the Yankees’ Justin Verlander for Game 2 of the ALCS at 8:08 PM EDT.

Aaron Judge homer puts Yankees ahead of Astros in ALCS Game 2

By Bill BaerOct 13, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
The Astros rallied for a run in the bottom of the second inning of ALCS Game 2 in Houston on Sunday night, taking their first lead of the series. Alex Bregman led off by ripping a line drive single that clanked high off of the wall in left field. In most other parks, it’s a double, but the combination of the 106.7 MPH hit, the short distance to the fence, and the height of the fence combined to keep Bregman at first.

Yordan Álvarez followed up with a walk, putting runners on first and second with no outs. After James Paxton got Yuli Gurriel to line out to right field, Carlos Correa doubled down the left field line, past a diving Gio Urshela, bringing home the first run of the game. Paxton recovered by striking out Robinson Chirinos and Jake Marisnick consecutively to end the inning.

Justin Verlander looks much improved after serving up four runs in 3 2/3 innings in his ALDS Game 4 start against the Rays. He has thus far tossed three perfect innings with four strikeouts.

Update: That didn’t last long. After DJ LeMahieu led off with a walk, Aaron Judge put the Yankees ahead with a two-run home run to center field in the top of the fourth.