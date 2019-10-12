Gleyber Torres fuels Yankees’ 7-0 shutout over Astros in ALCS Game 1

Game 1 of the American League Championship Series tipped in the Yankees’ favor as they shut out the Astros for a final score of 7-0 on Saturday. The win was driven in large part by Masahiro Tanaka, who ended his night with six innings of one-hit ball, as well as Gleyber Torres, whose highlight reel included a home run and five RBI over the course of five at-bats.
Despite some fine pitching from Houston starter Zack Greinke — three runs, zero walks, and six strikeouts over six innings — the Yankees didn’t give the Astros many opportunities to rest. After three scoreless innings, Torres put the Yankees on the board with a fourth-inning RBI double, and returned in the sixth with a 343-foot home run that was quickly followed by another 406-footer from Giancarlo Stanton.
In the seventh, Torres tacked on another pair of runs with a two-RBI single to center field, then advanced to second base on a throwing error from George Springer. During the bottom half of the inning, it looked as though the Astros were finally ready to mount a rally, but a would-be RBI single from Alex Bregman reverted to an inning-ending double play after the replay revealed he was out at first base.
Not content to simply carry a five-run lead across the finish line, the Yankees returned in the ninth for another two runs against Houston reliever Bryan Abreu. Gio Urshela led off with a first-pitch home run, which was followed by a productive groundout from — who else? — Torres.
The Astros’ loss marked their first such defeat at Minute Maid Park this postseason (and their first loss at home since September 21). They’ll get the chance to rectify things during Sunday’s pitcher’s duel, when they’ll send lefty James Paxton up against the Yankees’ Justin Verlander for Game 2 of the ALCS at 8:08 PM EDT.
The Yankees triumphed over the Astros in a 7-0 shutout on Saturday, advancing to a one-game lead in the ALCS as they begin to push for a second straight sweep this postseason. While right-hander Masahiro Tanaka and infielder Gleyber Torres both delivered impressive performances that helped position the team for victory — Tanaka, with six innings of scoreless, one-hit ball; Torres, with five RBI and his second postseason home run — they also made noteworthy contributions to several postseason records. Here are just a few:
- 22-year-old Torres became the third-youngest player to amass at least five RBI in a postseason game, trailing only Addison Russell (age 22, 6 RBI) and Andruw Jones (19 years old, 5 RBI). (h/t Sarah Langs)
- Torres is also the youngest Yankees player to deliver five RBI in a postseason game. (h/t Sarah Langs)
- Next to Babe Ruth, Torres is the only AL player with 6+ extra-base hits through a team’s first four postseason appearances. (h/t MLB Stats)
- Tanaka became the first pitcher to hold opponents to two or fewer runs in each of his first seven postseason starts. Saturday’s win marked the fifth victory and third scoreless outing of his playoff career to date. (h/t Matt Kelly)
- Tanaka is one of four Yankees starters to pitch 6+ innings while facing the minimum number of batters, joining the likes of Don Larsen (1951), David Wells (1998), and David Cone (1999) — all of whom did so while working on perfect games. (h/t Doug Kern and Andrew Simon)
- Tanaka also holds the third-lowest postseason ERA () behind Sandy Koufax (0.95) and Christy Mathewson (1.16). (h/t MLB Stats)
- The 7-0 win over the Astros marked the Yankees’ first postseason shutout with three or fewer hits allowed since Game 4 of the 2000 ALCS, when Roger Clemens pitched a 5-0 one-hitter against the Mariners. (h/t MLB Stats)
As untouchable as the Yankees appeared on Saturday, the Astros aren’t out of this race by any means. They’ll turn to club ace Justin Verlander as they prepare to face off against their league rivals for Game 2, though it’s likely that both teams will have just one other stat in mind: