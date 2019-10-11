Getty Images

Nationals place Daniel Hudson on postseason paternity leave

By Craig CalcaterraOct 11, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT
I had never heard of “postseason paternity leave” until today. Can’t remember it really being an issue. I dunno. Maybe it’s come up. I’m old and memories fade.

It’s been invoked for the NLCS, however, as the Washington Nationals announced today that they have placed reliever Daniel Hudson on postseason paternity leave, replacing him with Wander Suero. Hudson will be allowed to be away from the team for a minimum of one day and a maximum of three days. Once he’s back Hudson will take Suero’s place on the Nationals’ active roster.

Hudson was pretty dang good for the Nats this year, allowing only four earned runs in 25 innings of work (1.44 ERA) after coming over from Toronto at the deadline. Hudson appeared three times in the NLDS and didn’t allow a run in two and two-thirds. Suero, meanwhile, appeared in 78 games for Washington in 2019, striking out a fair amount of batters but being pretty hittable and allowing too many walks, sticking him with a 4.54 ERA. He pitched one game in the Division Series but the Nats were poised to leave him off the NLCS roster.

Nationals, Cardinals lineups for NLCS Game 1

By Craig CalcaterraOct 11, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT
The best-of-seven to see who’s World Series bound gets underway in St. Louis tonight.

The visiting Nationals will be down two regulars: Víctor Robles, still bothered by a sore hamstring from way back in Game 2 of the NLDS and Kurt Suzuki who was hit by a pitch on both his wrist and his head in Game 5 the other night. The non-wounded Nats lineup like this:

1. Trea Turner (R) SS
2. Adam Eaton (L) RF
3. Anthony Rendon (R) 3B
4. Juan Soto (L) LF
5. Howie Kendrick (R) 2B
6. Ryan Zimmerman (R) 1B
7. Michael A. Taylor (R) CF
8. Yan Gomes (R) C
9. Anibal Sanchez (R) P

For the Cardinals, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It’s the same dudes who laid a ten-spot on the Braves in the first inning on Wednesday evening:

1. Dexter Fowler (S) CF
2. Kolten Wong (L) 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt (R) 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna (R) LF
5. Yadier Molina (R) C
6. Matt Carpenter (L) 3B
7. Tommy Edman (S) RF
8. Paul DeJong (R) SS
9. Miles Mikolas (R) P

Game gets underway at 8:08 PM Eastern.