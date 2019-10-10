Report: Dave Roberts will manage Dodgers in 2020

The Dodgers fell to the Nationals 7-3 in 10 innings in Game 5 of the NLDS Wednesday night, a bitter end to what was otherwise another terrific season in Los Angeles. The loss was, in part, due to yet more mismanagement of the bullpen by manager Dave Roberts. There was some consternation that, despite the Dodgers’ sustained success in recent years, Roberts could be on the hot seat.
Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports that Dave Roberts will remain the Dodgers’ manager in 2020. The skipper signed a four-year contract extension with the Dodgers last December.
Under Roberts, the Dodgers have gone 393-256 during the regular season, winning the NL West all four years. They reached at least the NLCS from 2016-18, and lost in the World Series in ’17 and ’18 before Wednesday’s heartbreaking loss to knock them out of the Division Series.
The Dodgers figure to return in 2020 with a roster that’s largely similar to the one they put together this year. Despite some expensive players like Clayton Kershaw, Justin Turner, and Kenley Jansen, a large percentage of the active roster is either pre-arbitration or going through the arbitration process. According to Cot’s Contracts, without accounting for those arbitration-eligible players’ salaries, the Dodgers have $112 million committed for the 2020 season. The Dodgers could make plays for some big name free agents if they wanted to, giving Roberts even more to work with.
After the Cardinals hung a 10-spot on the Braves in the first inning of NLDS Game 5 on Wednesday, the Astros tried to do the same to the Rays in ALDS Game 5 on Thursday. Facing Tyler Glasnow, who impressively posted a 1.78 ERA across 12 starts during the regular season, the Astros put their first four base runners on base and all four came around to score.
Gerrit Cole had a harmless top of the first inning for the Astros, recording a pair of strikeouts in the process. George Springer led off the bottom half with a line drive single. Michael Brantley followed up with a single of his own, putting runners on the corners with no outs. José Altuve then lined a single to right field, bringing Springer home and keeping runners on the corners. Alex Bregman plated both Brantley and Altuve with a double to right-center. Yordan Álvarez finally made the first out with a grounder that pushed Bregman to third base. Yuli Gurriel made it 4-0, sneaking a ground ball single to left field. Glasnow would finally see his way out of trouble with back-to-back strikeouts of Carlos Correa and Josh Reddick.
The Astros didn’t score 10 runs, but they’ll gladly take four first-inning runs to take a commanding lead in Game 5 of the ALDS. The loser is eliminated; the winner will face the Yankees in the ALCS.
Update: Eric Sogard cut into the lead by swatting Cole’s first pitch of the second inning over the fence in right field for a solo homer, making it 4-1. The Rays ain’t dead yet.