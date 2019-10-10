Jacob Nix kicked, tased, and arrested after breaking in someone’s doggie door

Remember Jacob Nix?
Nix was an Astros draftee in 2014 but draft slot money complications caused them not to sign him, leading to him accepting a settlement. He went back to school for a year and then was drafted by the Padres in 2015. He spent five seasons in the Padres system before pitching nine less-than-great games for the big league club last year.
Nix was poised to join the Padres’ rotation this year but he tore his UCL. Rather than have Tommy John surgery he had platelet-rich plasma treatments and rehab before pitching six games in the minors this season. He’s in the Arizona Fall League now, trying to work back into shape, pitching just this past Friday.
Two days later at 3:30 in the dang morning, a Peoria, Arizona homeowner found him and another Padres farmhand trying to break in through his doggie door:
The homeowner reported to police that a man, later identified as 23-year-old Jacob James Nix, entered his home through a doggie door. The homeowner confronted Nix, kicking him one time in the face. Police say another man, 23-year-old Thomas Cosgrove, then reached through the doggie door to pull Nix out of the home.
As the two fled, the homeowner leaned out of the doggie door and deployed his Taser, striking Nix in the back, according to court records.
They were arrested a few blocks away. Nix and Cosgrove — a Padres 12th round pick in 2017 — have been charged with criminal trespassing. The Padres released a brief statement this afternoon saying they were aware of the incident but offering no further comment.
In other news, the Padres announced today that they will reveal their new brown uniforms for the 2020 season in early November:
For Nix and Cosgrove, it may be blaze orange or black and white stripes, depending on how the Peoria, Arizona jail rolls with that sort of thing these days.