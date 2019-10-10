Tim Warner/Getty Images

Former major leaguers think Tyler Glasnow was tipping his pitches

By Bill BaerOct 10, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT
Rays starter Tyler Glasnow didn’t have time to get settled in during his ALDS Game 5 start against the Astros, surrendering four straight hits and ultimately four runs in the first inning. The Rays would go on to lose the decisive playoff game 6-1.

Glasnow’s night wasn’t long, as he lasted only 2 2/3 innings, but he was otherwise solid outside of the first six batters. He ended the first inning with back-to-back strikeouts, then worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the second with a strikeout and two weak pop-ups. He got another pop-up and a ground out in the third before manager Kevin Cash removed him in favor of lefty Blake Snell.

On the FS1 broadcast, Joe Girardi and A.J. Pierzynski ruminated that Glasnow may have been tipping his pitches. Some former players were more confident that Glasnow was, in fact, tipping his pitches.

Phillies radio analyst Kevin Frandsen tweeted, “Glasnow never changed in between starts! Tips every pitch!” Frandsen, by the way, said Glasnow was tipping last week as well in Game 1 against the Astros.

Trevor Plouffe, who re-signed with the Phillies on a minor league contract for the 2019 season, responded to Frandsen, “I had his pitches this Spring Training. Every one of em and it only took an inning.”

Preston Wilson wrote, “No doubt in my mind. Glasnow is tipping his pitches.”

Glasnow, 26, only made 12 starts during the regular season due to a flexor strain. Those 12 starts, though, were high quality as he posted a 1.78 ERA with 76 strikeouts and 14 walks across 60 2/3 innings. He certainly had the ability to shut down the Astros on Thursday night.

Media types will no doubt ask Glasnow and the Rays’ staff if the right-hander was indeed tipping his pitches, so we should know soon enough.

Update: And there it is.

Gerrit Cole pitches Astros past Rays 6-1 in ALDS Game 5 win

Tim Warner/Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 10, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT
Astros starter Gerrit Cole dominated the Rays in Game 5 of the ALDS on Thursday night, tossing eight outstanding innings in a 6-1 victory. The Astros will advance into the ALCS to face the Yankees.

Cole was staked to a comfortable 4-0 lead after the Astros shelled opposing starter Tyler Glasnow for four runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Astros put their first four hitters on base on three consecutive singles from George Springer, Michael Brantley, and José Altuve followed by an Alex Bregman two-run double. Yuli Gurriel brought home Bregman with a single of his own to make it 4-0.

Eric Sogard answered the Astros’ four-spot by swatting a leadoff solo home run to right field off of Cole in the top of the second inning to make it 4-1, but that would be the extent of the damage the Rays would do offensively. Cole limited the opposition to the lone run on two hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts across eight innings.

The Astros put the game further out of reach in the bottom of the eighth on back-to-back solo homers by Brantley and Altuve off of Emilio Pagán.

Closer Roberto Osuna, who was warming up for a save situation while the Astros hit their back-to-back dingers, took over for Cole in the top of the ninth. Osuna got Austin Meadows to fly out, Pham to foul out down the right field line, and Ji-Man Choi to strike out, finalizing the 6-1 ALDS Game 5 win.

The Astros are back in the ALCS for a third consecutive year. They, of course, won the World Series in 2017 and lost to the eventual world champion Red Sox in the ALCS last year. They will face the Yankees this time, who took them to a thrilling ALCS Game 7 in ’17. The series opens on Saturday night in Houston.