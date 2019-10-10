Did MLB supply a different ball for October?

Rob Arthur of Baseball Prospectus has been the leader in researching the changes we’ve seen in the baseball — and the skyrocketing home run rate — over the past several years. Today he makes an observation that suggests, perhaps, things are moving back in a less-launchy direction, at least for the postseason. And it may be no accident.
With the caveat that we’re dealing with a small sample size — only 17 postseason games have been played — Arthur, using MLB’s own data, looked at how many homers one would expect to see based on exit velocity, launch angle, and the ballpark in which the ball was struck. He found that, compared to the home run rates we’ve seen all season long, there have been about 50% fewer home runs than expected. Fifty percent!
And no, those “cool October temperatures” have nothing to do with it because (a) his model controls for weather; and (b) it, actually, has been warmer in October thus far than it had been, on average, over the course of the season.
Has Major League Baseball, stung by increasing criticism over the juiced ball that has been in play over these past couple of seasons, corrected — or, perhaps, overcorrected — for it? We can’t know for sure, because no one ever talks about this stuff, but the change, which Arthur says corresponds perfectly with the start of the postseason, is most curious.
Remember Jacob Nix?
Nix was an Astros draftee in 2014 but draft slot money complications caused them not to sign him, leading to him accepting a settlement. He went back to school for a year and then was drafted by the Padres in 2015. He spent five seasons in the Padres system before pitching nine less-than-great games for the big league club last year.
Nix was poised to join the Padres’ rotation this year but he tore his UCL. Rather than have Tommy John surgery he had platelet-rich plasma treatments and rehab before pitching six games in the minors this season. He’s in the Arizona Fall League now, trying to work back into shape, pitching just this past Friday.
Two days later at 3:30 in the dang morning, a Peoria, Arizona homeowner found him and another Padres farmhand trying to break in through his doggie door:
The homeowner reported to police that a man, later identified as 23-year-old Jacob James Nix, entered his home through a doggie door. The homeowner confronted Nix, kicking him one time in the face. Police say another man, 23-year-old Thomas Cosgrove, then reached through the doggie door to pull Nix out of the home.
As the two fled, the homeowner leaned out of the doggie door and deployed his Taser, striking Nix in the back, according to court records.
They were arrested a few blocks away. Nix and Cosgrove — a Padres 12th round pick in 2017 — have been charged with criminal trespassing. The Padres released a brief statement this afternoon saying they were aware of the incident but offering no further comment.
In other news, the Padres announced today that they will reveal their new brown uniforms for the 2020 season in early November:
For Nix and Cosgrove, it may be blaze orange or black and white stripes, depending on how the Peoria, Arizona jail rolls with that sort of thing these days.