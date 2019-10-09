Getty Images

Twins pick up Nelson Cruz’s 2020 option

By Craig CalcaterraOct 9, 2019, 11:05 AM EDT
In the least-shocking news that will happen today — including the sunrise/sunset report in the corner of the weather page — Jon Heyman reports that the Minnesota Twins will pick up Nelson Cruz‘s 2020 option. It will pay the slugger $12 million.

Cruz signed a one-year, $14.3 million deal with the Twins late last year with the $12 million option for next season. So, yeah, he’s actually taking a pay cut following a season in which he hit .311/.392/.639 with 41 homers and 108 runs batted in. He’s had better overall years when measured by WAR because he used to play defense, but 2019 was his best year measured by OPS+.

Still, the idea was that Cruz would, you know, age eventually and that his age 38 season might be a step down from his age 37 season and that his age 39 season — next year — would be even worse, thus justifying the declining pay scale. Having a career offensive year at an age when most guys are out of the league is not typical.

Now Cruz and the Twins will see if he can defy aging for yet another season.

Mets likely to interview Joe Girardi

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraOct 9, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT
Jon Heyman reports that Joe Girardi is “sure to get a sit-down” interview for the Mets’ managerial opening.

Makes sense. Mickey Callaway’s biggest fault as a manager this past year were his in-game decisions. Girardi, no matter what else you think of him, was a good tactical manager, particularly with the bullpen. He obviously has a track record of success and is familiar with the whole New York thing too, so he’s a logical candidate for the job.

Girardi is reportedly interested in the Cubs’ opening as well, though it’s not entirely clear how interested the Cubs are in Girardi. Either way, look for his name to be circulating as the many current managerial openings are filled.