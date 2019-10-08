Yankees complete sweep of Twins, punch ticket to ALCS

The Yankees held the Twins’ potent offense at bay en route to a 5-1 victory in Minnesota on Monday night, completing a series sweep in the ALDS. It is the third time since 2009 that the Yankees have swept the Twins out of the ALDS.

Gleber Torres staked starter Luis Severino to a 1-0 lead with a solo homer that just barely made it over the wall in left field in the second inning off of Jake Odorizzi. The Yankees clawed for an additional run in the third inning on an RBI opposite-field ground ball single by Brett Gardner and again in the seventh when Didi Gregorius grounded an RBI single to right field.

Severino, who made his season debut on September 17 after missing the first five and a half months due to injuries, threw 83 pitches over four innings, scattering four hits and a pair of walks with four strikeouts. The Twins did threaten, loading the bases in the second inning and putting runners on first and second in the fourth, but Severino was able to escape without incurring damage.

Tommy Kahnle, Adam Ottavino, Chad Green, and Zach Britton combined to keep the Twins off the board in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, allowing a combined three hits and one walk with one strikeout.

Britton returned to the mound in the eighth, allowing a leadoff solo homer to Eddie Rosario. He would get Mitch Garver to ground out next but ended exiting with an apparent ankle injury. It is believed that Britton suffered the injury covering first base during the seventh inning. Aroldis Chapman entered the game with the responsibility of converting a five-out save. He got Luiz Arraez to ground out before fanning Miguel Sanó to end the inning.

In the top of the ninth, facing Sergio Romo, Cameron Maybin lifted a very high fly ball that landed several rows back down the left field line for a solo homer, putting the Yankees’ lead back to three runs. The Yankees continued to threaten, as Torres doubled and Gary Sánchez walked, forcing Romo out of the game. Trevor May came in and allowed one of his inherited runners to score on a Gregorius single to make it 5-1.

Chapman returned to the bump in the bottom half of the ninth. He gave up a leadoff single to Marwin González, then walked C.J. Cron. Uh oh. Chapman bounced back by striking out Max Kepler. He then gave up a 106 MPH line drive to Jorge Polanco that was gloved by a diving Gregorius. Nelson Cruz made the final out, taking a called strike three on the inside corner.

The Twins haven’t won a playoff game since 2004. That was a long time ago!

The last time the Twins won a postseason game, here's who was on their roster:

Johan Santana

Brad Radke

Joe Nathan

Justin Morneau

Lew Ford

Grant Balfour Here's who wasn't:

Joe Mauer. He had debuted that season, but didn't make the postseason roster. — Michael Clair (@michaelsclair) October 8, 2019

The Yankees are back in the ALCS for the second time in three years. They memorably took the eventual world champion Astros to a seventh game in the ALCS in 2017. The Yankees are looking to return to the World Series for the first time since winning it all in 2009.

The ALCS will begin on Saturday. The Yankees will await the winner of the Astros-Rays ALDS series. The Astros currently lead 2-1 and will look to clinch their spot in the ALCS on Tuesday. If the Astros advance, they will have home field advantage. If the Rays defy the odds and knock the Astros out with two consecutive wins, the Yankees will have home field advantage in the ALCS.

