Rob Manfred threatens Oakland that Athletics might move to Las Vegas

By Craig CalcaterraOct 8, 2019, 12:27 PM EDT
In a meeting last week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred threatened that the Oakland A’s would move to Las Vegas if the City of Oakland did not drop a lawsuit against Alameda County regarding a dispute over redevelopment of the Oakland Coliseum property. The threat was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday. Today Oakland’s mayor confirmed the story.

The A’s, as you know, have been endeavoring to get a new ballpark for years and years. The latest plan involves them building a park on the Oakland waterfront. Part of their effort involves acquiring all or at least part of the land on which the city/county owned Oakland Coliseum currently sits and develop the land commercially. Alameda County, part owner of the land, was on board with this and moved to sell its ownership stake in the Coliseum to the A’s. The City of Oakland is opposed to selling to the A’s and has sued to stop the transaction. Manfred’s threat was, basically, drop this suit, Oakland, or the A’s will pursue other options.

This story brings together multiple recent developments, all of which have a big impact on Major League Baseball and professional sports at larges:

It also, above all else, plays out against the backdrop of Major League Baseball increasingly looking to real estate development as an important ancillary revenue source — and in some cases a primary revenue source — for its clubs. It’s not enough for them to be given public assistance to build new ballparks. They also want gifts or, at the very least, sweetheart deals on real estate too, so baseball team owners can also become developers of mixed-use business centers featuring bars, restaurants, condos and, er, um, elevator testing facilities.

Will Oakland call Rob Manfred’s bluff. If, indeed, it is a bluff? Guess we’ll find out.

Rays clobber Justin Verlander in first inning of ALDS Game 4

By Bill BaerOct 8, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT
Tommy Pham provided an early lead for the Rays in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Astros as they attempt to stave off elimination against Justin Verlander. Pham worked a 2-2 count before swatting an 88 MPH change-up into the seats in left field. Verlander missed his spot and caught too much of the plate.

The Rays weren’t done. After Pham’s homer, Ji-Man Choi walked, Avisaíl García singled, and Travis d'Arnaud laced a two-out single to right to bring Choi home, boosting the lead to 2-0. Joey Wendle followed up with a single to right field to plate, plating García. At long last, Verlander was able to end the threat by striking out Kevin Kiermaier with his 32nd pitch of the inning.

Verlander, 36, is pitching on three days’ rest, something he hadn’t done in his 15-year career entering Tuesday’s action. During the regular season, Verlander allowed a career-high 36 home runs, thanks in part to the — ahem — altered baseball. The AL Cy Young contender was brilliant in his Game 1 start against the Rays, holding them to one hit and three walks with eight strikeouts across seven shutout innings.

If the Astros are able to come back and win, they will advance into the ALCS for a third consecutive year. The Rays, after shelling the Astros 10-3 on Monday, are trying to force a Game 5. If they can win tonight and Game 5 on Thursday, they’ll move into the ALCS for the first time since 2008.