Red Sox reassign their pitching coaches

The Red Sox announced today that they have reassigned pitching coach Dana LeVangie and assistant pitching coach Brian Bannister. LeVangie will stay in the organization as a pro scout. Bannister will move into the role of VP of pitching development, which deals primarily with minor leaguers.
Pitching is what did the Red Sox in in 2019, as the club finished 19th in the majors in team ERA. It’s worth noting too that injuries played a big role, with Chris Sale, David Price and Nathan Eovaldi missing dozens of starts due to various maladies. Any chance that the bullpen would make up for that was a dead letter the moment the front office decided to go cheap on the pen last winter.
So, yes, on some level LeVangie and Bannister are fall guys here. But such is life for big league pitching coaches.
In a meeting last week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred threatened that the Oakland A’s would move to Las Vegas if the City of Oakland did not drop a lawsuit against Alameda County regarding a dispute over redevelopment of the Oakland Coliseum property. The threat was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday. Today Oakland’s mayor confirmed the story.
The A’s, as you know, have been endeavoring to get a new ballpark for years and years. The latest plan involves them building a park on the Oakland waterfront. Part of their effort involves acquiring all or at least part of the land on which the city/county owned Oakland Coliseum currently sits and develop the land commercially. Alameda County, part owner of the land, was on board with this and moved to sell its ownership stake in the Coliseum to the A’s. The City of Oakland is opposed to selling to the A’s and has sued to stop the transaction. Manfred’s threat was, basically, drop this suit, Oakland, or the A’s will pursue other options.
This story brings together multiple recent developments, all of which have a big impact on Major League Baseball and professional sports at larges:
It also, above all else, plays out against the backdrop of Major League Baseball increasingly looking to real estate development as an important ancillary revenue source — and in some cases a primary revenue source — for its clubs. It’s not enough for them to be given public assistance to build new ballparks. They also want gifts or, at the very least, sweetheart deals on real estate too, so baseball team owners can also become developers of mixed-use business centers featuring bars, restaurants, condos and, er, um, elevator testing facilities.
Will Oakland call Rob Manfred’s bluff. If, indeed, it is a bluff? Guess we’ll find out.