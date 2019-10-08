Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rays stymie Astros 4-1 to even ALDS at two games apiece

By Bill BaerOct 8, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Starting Justin Verlander on three days’ rest didn’t work out well for the Astros in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Rays on Tuesday night. The veteran right-hander forked over three runs in the first inning and did not last through the fourth as the Rays went on to win 4-1, forcing a decisive Game 5 on Thursday.

The Rays went with a bullpen day — something they’re no strangers to doing — and it worked brilliantly. Diego Castillo “started,” striking out three in a row after allowing a leadoff single. In the bottom half of the first, Tommy Pham opened the scoring with a solo homer to left field. The Rays continued to threaten, as Ji-Man Choi drew a walk off of Verlander. Avisaíl García grounded a single to left field and, with two outs, Travis d'Arnaud hit a ground ball single of his own to left to plate Choi. Joey Wendle followed up with a line drive single to right field to send García home to make it 3-0.

Castillo got two more outs in the second inning before giving way to lefty Ryan Yarbrough, who scattered a pair of hits across two scoreless innings. The third inning was scoreless, in part, due to a picture-perfect relay from center fielder Kevin Kiermaier to shortstop Willy Adames to d’Arnaud at home to get José Altuve on a Yordan Álvarez double. In the bottom half of the fourth, Adames provided more insurance by slugging a leadoff solo homer to left-center field. Verlander later allowed a two-out walk which ended his night. All told, he surrendered four runs on seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

The Rays’ bullpen continued to dominate. Yarbrough gave way to Nick Anderson, who spun 2 1/3 scoreless innings on one hit with two strikeouts. Colin Poche worked a scoreless seventh. He remained in the game in the eighth, serving up a two-out solo homer to Robinson Chirinos, which finally put the Astros on the board at 4-1. Manager Kevin Cash called on closer Emilio Pagán for the final four outs of the game. Pagán got George Springer to fly out to end the eighth. The Astros did not go down without a fight, however. In the ninth, Altuve drew a one-out walk and Alex Bregman singled to left-center to put runners on the corners. Cash decided to bring in reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to face Álvarez. It was the right call, as Snell got him to swing at a slider in the dirt for strike three and the second out. Snell recorded the final out when Gurriel hit a sharp grounder up the middle but Wendle was positioned perfectly.

The Astros will host the Rays for all the marbles in Game 5 on Thursday night. Gerrit Cole versus Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 PM ET.

Despite loss, starting Justin Verlander on short rest was right call

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 8, 2019, 11:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Astros were stopped in their tracks by the Rays on Tuesday night, dropping Game 4 of the ALDS 4-1 to force a decisive Game 5 on Thursday. AL Cy Young Award candidate Justin Verlander, who was excellent in Game 1, started on three days’ rest. It did not go well.

The Rays bombarded Verlander for three runs in the first inning a Tommy Pham solo homer and RBI singles from Travis d'Arnaud and Joey Wendle. Verlander would also serve up a solo homer to Willy Adames in the fourth. Verlander was unable to complete the fourth inning. His final line: four runs on seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts on 84 pitches across 3 2/3 innings.

Tuesday marked Verlander’s shortest postseason start of his career. His 33 game score is tied for his worst in the postseason along with his Game 1 start in the 2012 World Series against the Giants.

Starting Verlander on short rest was a bad call by manager A.J. Hinch, right? I’m not so sure. The data we have on pitchers pitching on short rest isn’t terribly great but Craig Edwards at FanGraphs worked around it a bit by focusing on a potential symptom Verlander might show starting on short rest. He created two data sets, called “High Velo Start” (fastball averages 94.5 MPH or better) and “Low Velo Start” (fastball averages 94.4 MPH or lower). Edwards found that in 10 “low velo starts” this season, Verlander’s strikeout rate significantly decreased and his walk rate increased, as did his home run rate. His “low velo” FIP was 4.09.

(Verlander’s fastball, by the way, averaged 95.1 MPH on Tuesday. But pretend we didn’t know that.)

Obviously, Verlander at less than 100% is not the best version of Verlander. But is it better than the Astros’ other options? Wade Miley was surprisingly good for the Astros this season, but he really struggled in September. In his September 5 start against the Mariners, he gave up five runs without recording an out. In his next start, the Athletics walloped him for seven runs in one-third of an inning. On September 21, Miley couldn’t record an out in the second inning before being removed. He ended August with a 3.06 ERA. He ended the season with a 3.98 ERA. To say that Miley’s September performance doesn’t inspireconfidence would be the understatement of the year.

Miley’s regression was somewhat expected. His ERA retrodictors showed him being much worse than his ERA indicated. FIP put him at 4.51 and xFIP 4.52. His SIERA was 4.80. All noticeably higher than Verlander’s “low velo” FIP.

24-year-old José Urquidy was the Astros’ other option to start Game 4. Urquidy was called up in early July, made five starts, and was brought back up when rosters expanded in September. Across seven starts and two relief appearances, the right-hander posted a 3.95 ERA with 40 strikeouts and seven walks across 41 innings. Not too shabby. Urquidy’s ERA retrodictors were decent as well: 3.68 FIP, 4.30 xFIP, 4.03 SIERA. But Urquidy is a rookie. Verlander is a veteran of 15 seasons with 159 1/3 postseason innings logged coming into tonight.

Urquidy was eventually used in Game 4, working the fifth and sixth innings in his playoff debut. He started the inning by hitting Travis d’Arnaud with a pitch but erased him on a ground ball double play. Urquidy then allowed a single to Kevin Kiermaier and walked Willy Adames before fanning Austin Meadows to escape the jam. Urquidy got into more trouble in the sixth, allowing a leadoff single to Pham and a one-out single to Avisaíl García before escaping that jam as well.

The question is: how depleted does Verlander’s battery need to be before you are more confident calling on Miley or Urquidy? Answering this is an inexact science at best and only Verlander can tell you specifically how depleted his battery was on Tuesday night. Hinch’s decision to go with his battle-tested veteran over a struggling lefty and a fresh-faced rookie, however, was quite justifiable. It showed the proper amount of respect to the Rays, who may be a lowly Wild Card team that did not win 107 games during the regular season like the Astros, but is more than capable of pulling off an upset in a five-game series. Moreover, the Astros didn’t assemble a 1-2-3 of Verlander, Gerrit Cole, and Zack Greinke not to lean on them when it matters most. And lastly, the Astros still have Cole — an AL Cy Young Award contender himself — to start Game 5 on full rest.