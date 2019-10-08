Getty Images

Padres doing due diligence on Ron Washington for managerial opening

Jon Heyman says that the Padres are doing “due diligence” on Braves third base coach Ron Washington as a possible candidate for their vacant manager job.

Washington managed the Texas Rangers from 2007 into 2014, winning two pennants and compiling a record of 664-611 (.521). Throughout that time current Padres general manager A.J. Preller was in the Rangers front office, so he is familiar with Washington and his work.

Given the young stars and rising prospects in their system, the Padres job would be an attractive one for anyone. Washington, in turn, has both that winning track record and a long and extremely distinguished coaching resume both before and after his time as the Rangers’ skipper. He’s particularly experienced in working with young infielders, where he helped turn players on both the Oakland Athletics and the Braves — including Eric Chavez, Miguel Tejada and all the way through to Ozzie Albies — into stars. The Padres, of course, have some pretty good young infielders who could be made great with the right guidance and an older one in Manny Machado who would no doubt benefit from Washington’s presence. In light of all of that it seems like a good fit.

Of course, given that Washington’s Braves are still playing in the postseason through at least tomorrow, we won’t know if that Padres’ due diligence and that theoretical good fit are reciprocated by Washington’s interest for a couple of days. He did, after all, leave the Rangers job for personal reasons, so it’s possible that neither he nor his family would be all that interested in getting back into managing. I suppose we’ll see.

Rays clobber Justin Verlander in first inning of ALDS Game 4

Tommy Pham provided an early lead for the Rays in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Astros as they attempt to stave off elimination against Justin Verlander. Pham worked a 2-2 count before swatting an 88 MPH change-up into the seats in left field. Verlander missed his spot and caught too much of the plate.

The Rays weren’t done. After Pham’s homer, Ji-Man Choi walked, Avisaíl García singled, and Travis d'Arnaud laced a two-out single to right to bring Choi home, boosting the lead to 2-0. Joey Wendle followed up with a single to right field to plate, plating García. At long last, Verlander was able to end the threat by striking out Kevin Kiermaier with his 32nd pitch of the inning.

Verlander, 36, is pitching on three days’ rest, something he hadn’t done in his 15-year career entering Tuesday’s action. During the regular season, Verlander allowed a career-high 36 home runs, thanks in part to the — ahem — altered baseball. The AL Cy Young contender was brilliant in his Game 1 start against the Rays, holding them to one hit and three walks with eight strikeouts across seven shutout innings.

If the Astros are able to come back and win, they will advance into the ALCS for a third consecutive year. The Rays, after shelling the Astros 10-3 on Monday, are trying to force a Game 5. If they can win tonight and Game 5 on Thursday, they’ll move into the ALCS for the first time since 2008.