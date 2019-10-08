Getty Images

Justin Verlander tries to pitch Astros into ALCS on short rest

By Craig CalcaterraOct 8, 2019, 11:41 AM EDT
3 Comments

After two straight weekdays of four games a piece we have a quaint one game day today, with the Astros taking on the Rays this evening. If the Astros win they’ll move on to face the Yankees in the ALCS. If the Rays win it’s back to Houston for a deciding Game 5 on Thursday.

The Game: Houston Astros @ Tampa Bay Rays
The Ballpark: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida
The Time: 7:07 PM Eastern
The Network: FS1
The Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. The Bullpen

The Upshot:

Technically Diego Castillo gets the start for the Rays but he’s the opener and this will be an all-hands-on-deck bullpen game for Tampa Bay. A.J. Hinch had left his fourth starter blank until yesterday, leaving open the possibility that he might go with rookie José Urquidy or Wade Miley, but Miley pitched out of the pen yesterday and Urquidy hasn’t seen action in 11 days.

Frankly, though, it’s hard to imagine that Hinch truly ever would go with anyone but Verlander here given that the current situation — Astros up 2-1 — is the most optimistic possible scenario in which a Game 4 could be happening from his point of view. I dunno, maybe he just wanted to keep the Rays guessing.

If you didn’t look I bet you would’ve figured that Verlander, the horse that he is, has done well on short rest in the past. You’d be wrong. Not that he’s done poorly either. Actually, he’s never really worked on short rest ever. See for yourself. He technically has one postseason start on three-days’ rest before, back in the 2011 ALDS, but that was because his first start was rain-shortened and he had only thrown one inning. This will be the first time in his big league career he has ever gone on three-days’ rest after a full start. Kind of shocking, but there you have it.

As for that last start, Verlander went seven scoreless innings in Game 1 on Friday, throwing 100 pitches while allowing just one hit and striking out eight. Not too bad.

Everything about Verlander suggests he should be OK on short rest, but you never really know. All the Rays do know is that, if they don’t beat him this evening, their season is over.

Rays clobber Justin Verlander in first inning of ALDS Game 4

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 8, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tommy Pham provided an early lead for the Rays in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Astros as they attempt to stave off elimination against Justin Verlander. Pham worked a 2-2 count before swatting an 88 MPH change-up into the seats in left field. Verlander missed his spot and caught too much of the plate.

The Rays weren’t done. After Pham’s homer, Ji-Man Choi walked, Avisaíl García singled, and Travis d'Arnaud laced a two-out single to right to bring Choi home, boosting the lead to 2-0. Joey Wendle followed up with a single to right field to plate, plating García. At long last, Verlander was able to end the threat by striking out Kevin Kiermaier with his 32nd pitch of the inning.

Verlander, 36, is pitching on three days’ rest, something he hadn’t done in his 15-year career entering Tuesday’s action. During the regular season, Verlander allowed a career-high 36 home runs, thanks in part to the — ahem — altered baseball. The AL Cy Young contender was brilliant in his Game 1 start against the Rays, holding them to one hit and three walks with eight strikeouts across seven shutout innings.

If the Astros are able to come back and win, they will advance into the ALCS for a third consecutive year. The Rays, after shelling the Astros 10-3 on Monday, are trying to force a Game 5. If they can win tonight and Game 5 on Thursday, they’ll move into the ALCS for the first time since 2008.