CC Sabathia thinks he might be good to go for the ALCS

The Yankees swept the Twins in the division series and didn’t break much of a sweat in doing so. As such, they didn’t need to lean too heavily on the bullpen and did not miss the non-rostered CC Sabathia, who was originally slated to be in that pen before health made him a scratch.

After last night’s victory, however, Sabathia told reporters that he felt good and would throw a bullpen session tomorrow in hopes of convincing the brass that he could be useful in the ALCS against either the Astros or Rays:

CC Sabathia could be healthy for ALCS. Plans bullpen session for Wed. "I feel pretty good. It’s just up to them. So, we’ll wait and see how I bounce back. I’ll throw the bullpen and, like I said, go from there," Sabathia said. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) October 8, 2019

When most of us went to bed last night we may have thought that an opening for a lefty had emerged in light of Zach Britton leaving the game with an apparently bum ankle, but after the game Aaron Boone said he was fine and would have no trouble being ready for ALCS Game 1. As such, it remains to be seen whether there is a role for Sabathia, even if he’s healthy.

Sabathia, who will retire following the postseason, was 5-8 with a 4.95 ERA in 107.1 innings. He started 23 games and came out of the pen in one.

