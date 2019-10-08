Aroldis Chapman injured pitching hand in clubhouse celebration

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman got the final five outs in Game 3 of the ALDS on Monday night, wrapping up a series sweep over the Twins. Chapman apparently injured his pitching hand in the ensuing clubhouse celebration, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.

According to Martin, Chapman’s pitching hand was heavily bandaged. The lefty said, “I got hit with a bottle, but it’s fine.”

GM Brian Cashman doesn’t seem worried, either. He remarked, “He had a huge smile on his face, so I think that was a good sign.”

The ALCS doesn’t begin until Saturday, so the Yankees have four days of rest which sounds like — given Chapman’s and Cashman’s nonchalance — it should be enough for Chapman’s hand to recover.

Chapman logged 2 2/3 scoreless innings during the ALDS, holding the Twins to a hit and a pair of walks with four strikeouts. He’ll no doubt be a key factor in the ALCS no matter who the Yankees play.

