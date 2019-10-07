Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Yankees, Twins lineups for ALDS Game 3

By Bill BaerOct 7, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT
The Yankees will try to polish off a sweep of the Twins in the ALDS by winning Game 3 in Minnesota on Monday night. Luis Severino will square off against Jake Odorizzi. Here are the lineups they’ll be facing:

Yankees

1B DJ LeMahieu
RF Aaron Judge
CF Brett Gardner
DH Edwin Encarnación
LF Giancarlo Stanton
2B Gleyber Torres
C Gary Sánchez
SS Didi Gregorius
3B Gio Urshela

SP Luis Severino

Twins

CF Max Kepler
SS Jorge Polanco
DH Nelson Cruz
RF Eddie Rosario
C Mitch Garver
2B Luis Arraez
3B Miguel Sanó
1B Marwin González
LF Jake Cave

SP Jake Odorizzi

First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 PM ET and will be broadcast on FS1.

If the Yankees finish things off tonight, it would mark their fifth ALDS victory over the Twins since 2003. They defeated the Twins three games to one in both 2003 and ’04, and swept them in back-to-back years in 2009 and ’10. The Yankees also defeated the Twins in the 2017 AL Wild Card game. Combined, the Yankees are 15-2 against the Twins in the playoffs since 2002.

Charlie Morton delivers, Zack Greinke doesn’t as the Rays beat the Astros to force a Game 4

Associated Press
By Craig CalcaterraOct 7, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
The Astros aces had been the story of this series before today, with Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole shutting down the Rays’ bats in Games 1 and 2. Astros starter Zack Greinke would be the unquestioned ace on most pitching staffs, but he’s third fiddle for Houston. Today he actually pitched like a third starter — maybe one for a non-contender — as the Tampa Bay Rays rocked him for three homers and then continued to pile on for an easy 10-3 win to force a Game 4 in their ALDS matchup with the Astros.

Greinke was staked to a 1-0 lead before he even threw a pitch thanks to a first inning José Altuve home run and he cruised through the first frame against the Rays, needing only nine pitches to do it. That changed in the second, however, when Avisaíl García singled, Greinke hit Travis d’Arnaud with a pitch to put two on and then Kevin Kiermaier pounded on a Greinke changeup with catlike quickness and served it over the right center field fence for a three-run jack to put the Rays up 3-1.

Tampa Bay stayed locked in on Greinke in the bottom of the third when Ji-Man Choi went deep to make it 4-1. Brandon Lowe kept it going, leading off the fourth inning with yet another dinger to make it 5-1. It was the first game since Opening Day with the Diamondbacks in which Greinke had allowed more than two longballs. Today was certainly not his day. A.J. Hinch left Greinke in a bit longer and he walked Willy Adames and that was it for him.

Héctor Rondón came on in relief, gave up a single and was pulled for Wade Miley who promptly gave up an RBI double, and RBI single, with the runs charged to Greinke and Rondón, respectively, to make it 8-1 to end the eighth. Six runs in all were charged to Greinke in three and two-thirds innings of work.

Greinke’s counterpart Charlie Morton had no such trouble with the usually formidable Astros lineup. He pitched five innings with the only damage being that first inning Altuve homer. He struck out nine against two walks and three hits in that time while flashing some filthy, filthy stuff:

After Morton left Chaz Roe allowed Houston to rally for two in the sixth to make it 8-3 but the Rays got one back with their fourth homer of the afternoon — courtesy of Willy Adames — in the bottom of the sixth. A Travis d'Arnaud sac fly in the seventh gave the Rays double digits and 10-3 is where the game would wind up when it was all said and done.

When this day began we had a chance — not a great chance, but a chance — of all four Division Series ending on this day and giving us no baseball until Friday. The Rays win guarantees that there will be a game tomorrow, however, as Houston will try once again to put Tampa Bay away.