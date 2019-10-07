The Braves will start Dallas Keuchel on short rest today

The Braves will try to clinch the NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals starting at 3 PM Eastern this afternoon. They’ll do it with a pitcher going on three-days’ rest: Game 1 starter Dallas Keuchel.
There are likely a couple of reasons behind the move. One reason is that the original, sketched-in-pencil plan for Game 4 was to, possibly at least, have Max Fried start. Fried was used in relief in all three games of the series so far, however. He was lights out in the first two appearances in that role and the Braves probably want to keep up with that for the time being.
Another reason is the composition of the Braves current staff. A Game 1 injury to reliever Chris Martin led the team to put Julio Teherán on the roster. Teherán is not an ideal relief candidate — he hasn’t fared well in opening innings in many of his starts — but the Braves likely think he could be useful in long relief, and will likely piggyback him with Keuchel if Keuchel proves ineffective early today.
Finally, Keuchel only threw 4.1 innings in Game 1 on Thursday, tossing only 74 pitches, so it’s not like he’s super spent. It’s a gamble to start any guy on short rest, but it’s hard to see how using Keuchel is less of a gamble that either starting Teheran or by pressing Fried into service for the fourth straight game.
Guess we’ll see if the gamble pays off this afternoon.
If it’s up to Joe Maddon, his next job will be managing the Los Angeles Angels. That’s the story from Ken Rosenthal, who says that Maddon will interview with the Angels early this week.
Maddon spent 31 years with the Angels as a minor leaguer, a scout, a coach, a minor league manager and a big league coach and occasional interim manager. While the Angels’ opening is not necessarily the best one currently available — there are other teams closer to contention or with what seems to be a better crop of talent on the rise — it’s also the case that employees and employers often choose each other for personal reasons in additional to professional ones.
It’s been reported that Angels owner loves Maddon, and it’s widely believed that the Angels fired Brad Ausmus after only one year at the helm specifically because Maddon became available when the Cubs declined to extend his contract. It’s likewise not hard to imagine Maddon desiring, on some level, to return to the organization which gave him the resume which allowed him to ascend into management in his own right. Obviously both sides will, if Maddon is hired, tout this as the best possible way for the Angels to win a World Series, but there are probably a lot of things going on here. There always are when people are involved.
Whatever you make of that, it sounds like a good fit at least. Whether it’s a successful fit, of course, depends on whether the Angels can get any kind of pitching going forward and whether they can surround Mike Trout with more talent overall. Maddon won a World Series trophy, but it took some good players in Chicago to help him do it. It always takes good players. At the moment, the Angels don’t have enough of them.