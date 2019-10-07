Getty Images

Rays, Astros lineups for ALDS Game 3

By Craig CalcaterraOct 7, 2019, 10:11 AM EDT
The Rays scored two runs in Friday’s Game 1 and one run in Saturday’s Game 2. So, naturally, they’re going with the same lineup for this afternoon’s Game 3 against the Astros:

1. Yandy Díaz (R) 3B
2. Austin Meadows (L) LF
3. Tommy Pham (R) DH
4. Ji-Man Choi (L) 1B
5. Avisaíl García (R) RF
6. Brandon Lowe (L) 2B
7. Travis d'Arnaud (R) C
8. Kevin Kiermaier (L) CF
9. Willy Adames (R) SS

Not that anyone should criticize Kevin Cash for that, of course. This is his best lineup available. It just so happened that it was facing Justin freakin’ Verlander and Gerrit freakin’ Cole on Friday and Saturday and, really, whaddaya gonna do? The only real option is to run ’em out there again and hope they do better against Zack freakin’ Greinke. Good luck with that, fellas. Have fun stormin’ the castle. Charlie Morton will be on the mound to attempt to save the Rays’ season.

The Astros, meanwhile, are going with his group of fellas:

1. George Springer (R) CF
2. José Altuve (R) 2B
3. Michael Brantley (L) LF
4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B
5. Yordan Álvarez (L) DH
6. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B
7. Carlos Correa (R) SS
8. Robinson Chirinos (R) C
9. Josh Reddick (L) RF

Kyle Tucker and Martin Maldonado got the start against lefty Blake Snell on Saturday, but Chirinos and Reddick are back against the righty Charlie Morton, as they were in against righty Tyler Glasnow on Friday.

The Braves will start Dallas Keuchel on short rest today

By Craig CalcaterraOct 7, 2019, 11:21 AM EDT
The Braves will try to clinch the NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals starting at 3 PM Eastern this afternoon. They’ll do it with a pitcher going on three-days’ rest: Game 1 starter Dallas Keuchel.

There are likely a couple of reasons behind the move. One reason is that the original, sketched-in-pencil plan for Game 4 was to, possibly at least, have Max Fried start. Fried was used in relief in all three games of the series so far, however. He was lights out in the first two appearances in that role and the Braves probably want to keep up with that for the time being.

Another reason is the composition of the Braves current staff. A Game 1 injury to reliever Chris Martin led the team to put Julio Teherán on the roster. Teherán is not an ideal relief candidate — he hasn’t fared well in opening innings in many of his starts — but the Braves likely think he could be useful in long relief, and will likely piggyback him with Keuchel if Keuchel proves ineffective early today.

Finally, Keuchel only threw 4.1 innings in Game 1 on Thursday, tossing only 74 pitches, so it’s not like he’s super spent. It’s a gamble to start any guy on short rest, but it’s hard to see how using Keuchel is less of a gamble that either starting Teheran or by pressing Fried into service for the fourth straight game.

Guess we’ll see if the gamble pays off this afternoon.