Gleyber Torres hits first postseason homer as Yankees eye sweep

Ryan Zimmerman made his second start of the postseason in Game 4 of the NLDS on Monday night against the Dodgers. Manager Dave Martinez was rewarded for going with the veteran as Zimmerman crushed a Pedro Báez fastball out to center field for a three-run home run in the fifth inning, padding the Nationals’ lead to 5-1.

Zimmerman, 35, is likely playing out the remainder of his Nationals career, as the club holds an $18 million option for 2020 that they are likely to instead buy out for $2 million. Signs are pointing towards him hitting free agency next month. Tonight’s home run was one more item on his lengthy Nationals résumé. 2019 marked his 15th season in the majors with the Nationals. Over that span of time, Zimmerman compiled an .818 OPS during the regular season with 401 doubles, 270 homers, and 1,015 runs batted in.

The Nationals are hoping to force a Game 5 against the Dodgers by winning tonight. They entered the night trailing 2-1 in the series.

