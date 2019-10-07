Dodgers, Nationals lineups for NLDS Game 4

As with the previous two games this afternoon the Washington Nationals are going to try to avoid being eliminated this evening by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers, with Rich Hill on the mound, will sport a mostly familiar look against righty Max Scherzer. The difference today is Matt Beaty getting his first start of the series in left field, as A.J. Pollock takes a seat:

1. Joc Pederson (L) RF

2. Max Muncy (L) 1B

3. Justin Turner (R) 3B

4. Cody Bellinger (L) CF

5. Corey Seager (L) SS

6. Matt Beaty (L) LF

7. Gavin Lux (L) 2B

8. Will Smith (R) C

9. Rich Hill (L) P

The Nationals will be without Víctor Robles once again due to his balky hamstring. He is expected to be able to pinch hit if necessary, however. Michael A. Taylor will cover center field and Ryan Zimmerman gets a start at first base:

1. Trea Turner (R) SS

2. Adam Eaton (L) RF

3. Anthony Rendon (R) 3B

4. Juan Soto (L) LF

5. Howie Kendrick (R) 2B

6. Ryan Zimmerman (R) 1B

7. Kurt Suzuki (R) C

8. Michael A. Taylor (R) CF

9. Max Scherzer (R) P

