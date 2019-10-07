Getty Images

Report: Angels are Joe Maddon's top choice

By Craig Calcaterra Oct 7, 2019
If it’s up to Joe Maddon, his next job will be managing the Los Angeles Angels. That’s the story from Ken Rosenthal, who says that Maddon will interview with the Angels early this week.

Maddon spent 31 years with the Angels as a minor leaguer, a scout, a coach, a minor league manager and a big league coach and occasional interim manager. While the Angels’ opening is not necessarily the best one currently available — there are other teams closer to contention or with what seems to be a better crop of talent on the rise — it’s also the case that employees and employers often choose each other for personal reasons in additional to professional ones.

It’s been reported that Angels owner loves Maddon, and it’s widely believed that the Angels fired Brad Ausmus after only one year at the helm specifically because Maddon became available when the Cubs declined to extend his contract. It’s likewise not hard to imagine Maddon desiring, on some level, to return to the organization which gave him the resume which allowed him to ascend into management in his own right. Obviously both sides will, if Maddon is hired, tout this as the best possible way for the Angels to win a World Series, but there are probably a lot of things going on here. There always are when people are involved.

Whatever you make of that, it sounds like a good fit at least. Whether it’s a successful fit, of course, depends on whether the Angels can get any kind of pitching going forward and whether they can surround Mike Trout with more talent overall. Maddon won a World Series trophy, but it took some good players in Chicago to help him do it. It always takes good players. At the moment, the Angels don’t have enough of them.

Cardinals walk off in 10th inning of Game 4 to send NLDS to rubber match

By Bill Baer Oct 7, 2019
The Cardinals rallied late twice against the Braves’ bullpen, in the eighth and 10th innings, to stave off elimination and send the NLDS to a decisive Game 5.

Dallas Keuchel started on short rest for the Braves and wasn’t great, surrendering three solo home runs including two to Marcell Ozuna. At least they were solo homers. Paul Goldschmidt and Ozuna hit back-to-back solo shots with two outs in the first inning and Ozuna followed up with another one in the fourth.

Keuchel gave up the three runs on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts across 3 1/3 innings. Luke Jackson got the final two outs of the fourth inning as the bullpen carousel started powering up.

The Braves got on the board against Dakota Hudson in the third inning when Ozzie Albies hit a sacrifice fly. Hudson — and the Cardinals’ defense — faltered in the fifth. Dansby Swanson hit a one-out double, moved to third base on a passed ball, and scored when Matt Carpenter misplayed an Adam Duvall grounder. Later in the inning, with the Braves trailing 3-2, Albies smacked a two-run homer just over the fence in right field to give the Braves a 4-3 lead.

Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina kept the Cardinals’ hopes alive in the bottom of the eighth as Goldschmidt hit a one-out double and Molina poked a single to right field to bring home the game-tying run, knotting the game at 4-4.

The Braves, throwing away a bases-loaded, one-out opportunity in the seventh, wasted a leadoff ground-rule double by Ronald Acuña Jr. off of Carlos Martínez in the ninth.

In the 10th inning, Braves manager Brian Snitker brought in Julio Teheran. Teheran, you may recall, was left off the original NLDS roster and only added when Chris Martin went down with an oblique injury. He showed why on Monday.

Kolten Wong led off with a ground-rule double to left field. Goldschmidt was intentionally walked to bring up Ozuna. Ozuna hit a grounder to the left of the mound. Teheran, a good defensive pitcher, quickly got to the ball and fired a perfect strike to second base for the force out, but Ozuna was able to just barely beat the throw to first base, putting the winning run on third base with one out. Molina, the reason the Cardinals were still alive, lifted a deep fly ball to left field. Duvall put all of his might behind his throw home but Wong scored easily for the walk-off 5-4 win.

The NLDS will be decided on Wednesday in Atlanta. That game is scheduled for a 5:02 PM ET first pitch and will be broadcast on TBS.