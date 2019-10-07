Report: Angels are Joe Maddon’s top choice

If it’s up to Joe Maddon, his next job will be managing the Los Angeles Angels. That’s the story from Ken Rosenthal, who says that Maddon will interview with the Angels early this week.

Maddon spent 31 years with the Angels as a minor leaguer, a scout, a coach, a minor league manager and a big league coach and occasional interim manager. While the Angels’ opening is not necessarily the best one currently available — there are other teams closer to contention or with what seems to be a better crop of talent on the rise — it’s also the case that employees and employers often choose each other for personal reasons in additional to professional ones.

It’s been reported that Angels owner loves Maddon, and it’s widely believed that the Angels fired Brad Ausmus after only one year at the helm specifically because Maddon became available when the Cubs declined to extend his contract. It’s likewise not hard to imagine Maddon desiring, on some level, to return to the organization which gave him the resume which allowed him to ascend into management in his own right. Obviously both sides will, if Maddon is hired, tout this as the best possible way for the Angels to win a World Series, but there are probably a lot of things going on here. There always are when people are involved.

Whatever you make of that, it sounds like a good fit at least. Whether it’s a successful fit, of course, depends on whether the Angels can get any kind of pitching going forward and whether they can surround Mike Trout with more talent overall. Maddon won a World Series trophy, but it took some good players in Chicago to help him do it. It always takes good players. At the moment, the Angels don’t have enough of them.

