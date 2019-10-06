Rob Carr/Getty Images

Dodgers ride big sixth inning to 10-4 win over Nationals in NLDS Game 3

By Bill BaerOct 6, 2019, 11:48 PM EDT
The Dodgers got to Patrick Corbin in the sixth inning, but not in the way one would imagine upon first reading that phrase. They scored six runs off of Corbin coming out of the bullpen in the sixth inning and another one off of Wander Suero, who came in after Corbin. That provided the bulk of their offense in a 10-4 win over the Nationals in Game 3 of the NLDS, taking a 2-1 series lead.

The Nationals opened up the scoring against Cy Young candidate Hyun-Jin Ryu thanks to a two-run home run to straightaway center field by Juan Soto in the first inning. Meanwhile, starter Aníbal Sánchez was excellent, only relenting a run to the Dodgers in his final inning of work in the fifth when Max Muncy lifted a solo homer to right-center field.

Rather than rely on one of the many problematic traditional relievers in the bullpen, Nationals manager Dave Martinez called on Patrick Corbin in the sixth, working on three days’ rest after starting Game 1. Corbin was slated to face a handful of Dodger lefties at the top of the lineup, but he wasn’t able to take advantage of the platoon advantage. Cody Bellinger led off with a single, and pinch-hitter David Freese added a two-out single to spark a rally. Russell Martin crushed a Corbin slider out to deep left-center field, allowing Bellinger and Freese to score to take a 3-2 lead. The two-out rally continued as Chris Taylor walked and Kiké Hernández hit a two-out, two-run double of his own to bring home Martin and Taylor to make it 5-2. Martinez called for an intentional walk of Muncy before removing Corbin from the game in favor of Wander Suero. Suero, however, served up a no doubt, three-run home run to Justin Turner to extend the Nationals’ lead to 8-2, the cherry on top of the seven-run sundae of an inning.

To the Nationals’ credit, they didn’t take the shellacking in silence. They responded by loading the bases with no outs, on two walks and a single, to begin the bottom of the sixth against Joe Kelly. Kelly uncorked a wild pitch, allowing a run to score, then walked Yan Gomes to re-load the bases. Julio Urías entered to plug the leak. He did the job, but got some help from the Nationals. Asdrúbal Cabrera lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, which easily plated Soto to make it 8-4. However, Kendrick was caught trying to advance to third base, getting thrown out by Hernández rather easily. Michael A. Taylor popped out to end the threat.

Urías pitched a second inning of relief in the seventh, working around a two-out single in a scoreless frame. Manager Dave Roberts went to another lefty, Adam Kolarek, to face Juan Soto to begin the eighth. Kolarek has been on Soto duty and emerged successful again, ending the at-bat in a strikeout. In the NLDS so far, Soto is 0-for-3 against Kolarek. Kenta Maeda entered after that at-bat, getting two quick at-bats to send the game to the ninth inning.

Martin added some more offense in the top of the ninth with a two-run home run off of Hunter Strickland, who is no stranger to giving up home runs in the playoffs.

Roberts went to Kenley Jansen, making his 2019 postseason debut, in the bottom half of the ninth to protect the six-run lead. Jansen struck out Cabrera and Taylor before getting pinch-hitter to weakly ground out to shortstop to end the game. Dodgers win 10-4.

The Dodgers will attempt to close out the series in Game 4 Monday night in Washington, D.C. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET. Max Scherzer will square off against Rich Hill. If the Dodgers win, they will advance to the NLCS for a fourth consecutive year, an impressive feat.

All four Division Series could be decided on Monday

By Bill BaerOct 7, 2019, 12:17 AM EDT
Monday is going to be a big day for baseball, not only because there will be close to 12 hours of nonstop playoff action, but because all four Division Series could be decided on the same day. As Christopher Kamka of NBC Sports Chicago notes, the only time all four Division Series were decided on the same day was October 5, 1996.

Here’s what’s on the schedule:

1:05 PM ET – Astros @ Rays, ALDS Game 3 (MLB Network)

Astros lead 2-0

The Astros convincingly won both games of the series. Justin Verlander tossed seven shutout innings in Game 1 while Gerrit Cole was even better in his Game 2 start, fanning 15 Rays over 7 2/3 scoreless innings. The Rays will have to stave off elimination by besting Zack Greinke. Between the Diamondbacks and Astros, Greinke posted an aggregate 2.93 ERA during the regular season. The Rays will have their best starter on the mound in Charlie Morton, who tossed five solid innings in the AL Wild Card game against the Athletics.

3:07 PM ET – Braves @ Cardinals, NLDS Game 4 (TBS)

Braves lead 2-1

After a ninth-inning rally to come from behind and win 3-1 in Game 3, the Braves will try to defeat the Cardinals again on Monday to advance into the NLCS for the first time since 2001. Not including this year, the Braves have been in the playoffs eight times since 2002, getting booted out of the NLDS seven times and out of the NL Wild Card game once. The Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson to the mound. The Braves haven’t announced their starter yet. It will be either Julio Teheran or NLDS Game 1 starter Dallas Keuchel. Teheran was added to the postseason roster after Chris Martin suffered an oblique injury. Keuchel limited the Cardinals to one run over 4 2/3 innings on Thursday. Hudson will be making his postseason debut.

6:40 PM ET – Dodgers @ Nationals, NLDS Game 4 (TBS)

Dodgers lead 2-1

The Dodgers’ offense went white hot against the Nationals’ bullpen in Game 3, exploding for 10 total runs in their Game 3 win. They’re looking to advance to the NLCS for a fourth consecutive year while the Nationals are hoping they can advance out of the NLDS for the first time since moving to the nation’s capital and becoming the Nationals. Their last NLCS appearance in franchise history came in 1981 when the Expos lost in five games to… the Dodgers. The Nationals’ playoff hopes rest in the right arm of Max Scherzer, who will start opposite lefty Rich Hill.

8:40 PM ET – Yankees @ Twins, ALDS Game 3 (FS1)

Yankees lead 2-0

The Yankees continue to serve as the Twins’ immortal playoff demon. Here’s a brief history:

  • 2003 ALDS: Yankees win 3 games to 1
  • 2004 ALDS: Yankees win 3 games to 1
  • 2009 ALDS: Yankees win 3 games to 0
  • 2010 ALDS: Yankees win 3 games to 0
  • 2017 AL Wild Card game: Yankees win 8-4
  • 2019 ALDS: Yankees lead 2 games to 0

This series hasn’t been particularly close, either. The Yankees won Game 1 by a 10-4 margin and Game 2 by an 8-2 score. The Twins’ starting pitching has been terrible and the bullpen has been just as bad. The two starters, José Berríos and Randy Dobnak, combined to allow seven runs over six innings. The bullpen has yielded 11 runs over 10 innings of work. The Twins will hope Jake Odorizzi can keep their playoff hopes alive, but he’ll have to overcome Yankees starter Luis Severino to do so. Severino returned in late September after missing almost the whole season due to shoulder and lat injuries. He’ll be making his 2019 playoff debut.