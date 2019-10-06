Dodgers, Nationals lineups for NLDS Game 3

The Nationals and Dodgers split the first two games of the NLDS in L.A. with the Dodgers taking the first contest 6-0 on Thursday while the Nationals answered back with a 4-2 victory on Friday. The NLDS heads to Washington, D.C. for Games 3 and 4.

Here are the starting lineups for Game 3, slated for a 7:45 PM ET first pitch.

Dodgers

RF Joc Pederson

1B Max Muncy

3B Justin Turner

CF Cody Bellinger

LF A.J. Pollock

SS Corey Seager

2B Gavin Lux

C Russell Martin

P Hyun-Jin Ryu

Ryu, 32, put together a Cy Young-caliber performance during the regular season, going 14-5 with a 2.32 ERA and a 163/24 K/BB ratio in 182 2/3 innings of work. In his two starts against the Nationals, he allowed just one run on nine hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings. The Nats will certainly have their work cut out for them.

Nationals

SS Trea Turner

RF Adam Eaton

3B Anthony Rendon

LF Juan Soto

1B Howie Kendrick

C Kurt Suzuki

2B Brian Dozier

CF Michael A. Taylor

P Aníbal Sánchez

Sánchez gets the nod over Max Scherzer, who started the NL Wild Card game against the Brewers and threw an inning out of the bullpen in Game 2 of the NLDS on Friday. While Sánchez is no Scherzer, he can certainly hold his own. He finished with a 3.85 ERA during the regular season and held his own against the Dodgers during the regular season, particularly in his July 26 home start in which he limited the Blue Crew to a lone run across seven innings.

