Dodgers, Nationals lineups for NLDS Game 3

The Nationals and Dodgers split the first two games of the NLDS in L.A. with the Dodgers taking the first contest 6-0 on Thursday while the Nationals answered back with a 4-2 victory on Friday. The NLDS heads to Washington, D.C. for Games 3 and 4.
Here are the starting lineups for Game 3, slated for a 7:45 PM ET first pitch.
Dodgers
RF Joc Pederson
1B Max Muncy
3B Justin Turner
CF Cody Bellinger
LF A.J. Pollock
SS Corey Seager
2B Gavin Lux
C Russell Martin
P Hyun-Jin Ryu
Ryu, 32, put together a Cy Young-caliber performance during the regular season, going 14-5 with a 2.32 ERA and a 163/24 K/BB ratio in 182 2/3 innings of work. In his two starts against the Nationals, he allowed just one run on nine hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings. The Nats will certainly have their work cut out for them.
Nationals
SS Trea Turner
RF Adam Eaton
3B Anthony Rendon
LF Juan Soto
1B Howie Kendrick
C Kurt Suzuki
2B Brian Dozier
CF Michael A. Taylor
P Aníbal Sánchez
Sánchez gets the nod over Max Scherzer, who started the NL Wild Card game against the Brewers and threw an inning out of the bullpen in Game 2 of the NLDS on Friday. While Sánchez is no Scherzer, he can certainly hold his own. He finished with a 3.85 ERA during the regular season and held his own against the Dodgers during the regular season, particularly in his July 26 home start in which he limited the Blue Crew to a lone run across seven innings.
The Braves and Cardinals are each looking to take an edge in the National League Division Series on Sunday, when they’ll enter Game 3 tied 1-1. Atlanta evened the series on Friday with a 3-0 shutout over St. Louis, courtesy of some strong pitching by Mike Foltynewicz and a pair of well-timed hits from Josh Donaldson and Adam Duvall.
Although they’ve played to mixed results so far, the Braves will roll out the exact same lineup that’s served them through the last two games:
- Ronald Acuña Jr. (R) CF
- Ozzie Albies (S) 2B
- Freddie Freeman (L) 1B
- Josh Donaldson (R) 3B
- Nick Markakis (L) LF
- Matt Joyce (L) RF
- Brian McCann (L) C
- Dansby Swanson (R) SS
P: RHP Mike Soroka
All-Star rookie Soroka is poised to take the mound for his first career postseason appearance. He pitched to a 13-4 record in 29 regular-season starts with a 2.68 ERA, 2.1 BB/9, 7.3 SO/9, and 4.0 fWAR.
After running with very similar configurations in Games 1 and 2, the Cardinals decided to shuffle things up a bit for Game 3:
- Dexter Fowler (S) CF
- Kolten Wong (L) 2B
- Paul Goldschmidt (R) 1B
- Marcell Ozuna (R) LF
- Yadier Molina (R) C
- Matt Carpenter (L) 3B
- Tommy Edman (S) RF
- Paul DeJong (R) SS
P: RHP Adam Wainwright
Wong has been promoted from the no. 6-7 spot to no. 2 in the lineup, while Edman and DeJong have been bumped to the bottom of the list. With Harrison Bader on the bench, Carpenter is slated to make his first start in the series after filling in as a pinch-hitter on Friday. Wainwright, meanwhile, will make his first postseason outing since 2015; he hasn’t been credited with a postseason win since the 2013 NLDS.
Game 3 will kick off at 4:10 PM EDT.