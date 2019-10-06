Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Braves say they take Ryan Helsley’s concerns about ‘Tomahawk Chop’ seriously

By Bill BaerOct 6, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT
6 Comments

Cardinals rookie reliever Ryan Helsley made his postseason debut in the eighth inning of Game 1 of the NLDS against the Braves in Atlanta on Thursday. Helsley, from Tahlequah, Oklahoma and a member of Cherokee Nation, saw the crowd at SunTrust Park chant as they swung their foam tomahawks, the Braves’ tradition known as the “Tomahawk Chop.”

The “Tomahawk Chop” has drawn criticism for being culturally insensitive. The Braves are not alone as Cleveland’s baseball team and the NFL’s team from Washington have also received criticism for similar reasons.

The Braves have more or less ignored the criticism, though they did phase out mascot Chief Noc-A-Homa in the late 1980’s. Meanwhile, commissioner Rob Manfred has stumbled in addressing the issue.

Helsley added his own criticism of the “Tomahawk Chop,” Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on Saturday. Helsley said, “I think it’s a misrepresentation of the Cherokee people or Native Americans in general. Just depicts them in this kind of caveman-type people way who aren’t intellectual. They are a lot more than that. It’s not me being offended by the whole mascot thing. It’s not. It’s about the misconception of us, the Native Americans, and it devalues us and how we’re perceived in that way, or used as mascots. The Redskins and stuff like that.”

Helsley added, “That’s the disappointing part. That stuff like this still goes on. It’s just disrespectful, I think.”

The Braves responded to Helsley’s criticism on Saturday, issuing a statement in which they said, “We appreciate and take seriously the concerns of Mr. Helsley and have worked to honor and respect the Native American community through the years. Our organization has sought to embrace all people and highlight the many cultures in Braves County. We will continue to evaluate how we activate elements of our brand, as well as the in-game experience, and look forward to a continued dialogue with those in the Native American community once the season comes to an end.”

As Goold notes, the “Tomahawk Chop” isn’t unique to the Braves. It originated with the Florida State Seminoles, who received written permission from the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The “Tomahawk Chop” spread 4 hours north to Atlanta and became cemented as a tradition during the Braves’ run of excellence in the 1990’s. It is not, in the grand scheme of things, that old of a tradition. That the team and fans have held onto it to tightly says more about their being resistant to change and being told what to do.

Adam Wainwright dealing through five innings in NLDS Game 3

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 6, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright is dealing, outdueling Braves starter Mike Soroka through five innings thus far in Game 3 of the NLDS in St. Louis. Wanwright has held the Braves scoreless on just two hits with no walks and six strikeouts on 79 pitches. Soroka has been quite good himself, allowing one run  on one hit with no walks and six strikeouts in five innings.

The Cardinals got their lone run in the second inning. Marcell Ozuna led off with a double to right field, then moved to third base on a Yadier Molina ground out. Matt Carpenter brought Ozuna home with a sacrifice fly to center field, opening the scoring. The game has been 1-0 since.

Wainwright, 38, signed an incentive-laden one-year, $2 million deal with the Cardinals after several years of subpar performance and injuries in his mid-30’s. Wainwright hit all of his performance bonuses, adding an extra $8 million to his salary. During the regular season, the right-hander went 14-10 with a 153/64 K/BB ratio in 171 2/3 innings.

Wainwright is quite the contrast to Soroka, who is 22 years old. Soroka is in the running for the NL Rookie of the Year Award and will likely get some 3rd-5th place Cy Young Award votes as well after going 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA and a 142/41 K/BB ratio in 174 2/3 innings of work across 29 regular season starts.