Gerrit Cole
Astros take 2-0 ALDS lead with Gerrit Cole gem

By Ashley VarelaOct 6, 2019, 1:01 AM EDT
The Astros delivered a knockout performance against the Rays on Saturday, claiming a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series after defeating their rivals 3-1. A series-clinching win could come as soon as Monday’s Game 3.

Gerrit Cole lead Houston’s star-studded lineup with one of the best postseason performances of his career to date. He twirled 7 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and striking out 15 of 27 batters as the Rays tried — and failed — to get even a single run across the plate. Per MLB Stats, he’s now struck out at least 10 batters per start in 10 consecutive outings (dating back through August 7), and his 15 strikeouts hold up as a new franchise postseason record.

Cole was matched by Rays’ starter and defending AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, who tossed three scoreless innings of his own before giving up a no-doubter to Alex Bregman in the bottom of the fourth. He finished his first career postseason start with 3 1/3 frames of four-hit, one-run, five-strikeout ball.

With Cole dealing and Tampa Bay’s bullpen a close eye on things, the Astros didn’t find many opportunities to build up their lead. They got another break in the bottom of the seventh; with runners on second and third and one out, Martín Maldonado snagged a cutter from Emilio Pagán and returned it to left field for an RBI single.

Things got dicey in the eighth. Cole issued back-to-back strikeouts to Brandon Lowe and Travis d'Arnaud, but started to make the Astros nervous after Kevin Kiermaier lashed a double to right field, followed by a seven-pitch walk to Willy Adames. With 118 pitches under his belt, Cole handed the ball to Roberto Osuna, who completed the inning with a final, decisive strikeout against Yandy Díaz.

The Astros fared little better in the ninth. Osuna led off the inning with two hits to Austin Meadows and Tommy Pham; one wild pitch and an eight-pitch walk later, the Rays had the bases loaded with no outs. Avisaíl García worked a full count against Osuna, then plated the Rays’ first run of the night on a force play. Luckily for the Astros, however, they escaped with a final groundout from Kiermaier, preserving their two-run lead — and the win.

If the Astros intend to go for the sweep, they’ll need to do so in Florida. The Rays are set to host Game 3 on Monday afternoon, with a potential Game 4 slated for Tuesday. Should the ALDS get pushed out to a full five games, the series tie-breaker will return to Houston for Game 5.

Yankees bulldoze Twins 8-2 with grand slam in ALDS Game 2

Didi Gregorius
By Ashley VarelaOct 5, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT
The Yankees continue to dominate the American League Division Series on Saturday, capturing their second straight win by a score of 8-2 over the Twins. They have a decent chance of wrapping the whole series on Monday, as they stand to make a clean sweep with just one more win.

Masahiro Tanaka led the charge for the Yankees, striking out seven of 19 batters and allowing just one run on three hits. He held the Twins scoreless for three innings, briefly losing control of the game in the fourth after walking Nelson Cruz and allowing back-to-back singles to Eddie Rosario and Mitch Garver, the latter of whom converted his into Minnesota’s first run. The All-Star righty recovered with a hitless fifth, however, and the Yankees’ bullpen continued to keep the Twins off the basepaths with another three straight innings of one-hit ball.

It wasn’t just poor hitting and missed opportunities that led to the Twins’ 12th straight postseason defeat against the Yankees, however. As MLB.com’s Do-Hyoung Park pointed out, their batters received previous few hittable pitches over the course of the evening:

The Twins’ own pitching, meanwhile, couldn’t keep the Yankees’ loaded lineup at bay for long. Starter Randy Dobnak was forced out of the game after just 2 1/3 innings, during which he recorded four runs, two walks, and zero strikeouts. He was pulled in the middle of a disastrous third inning, not only allowing three straight baserunners, but watching his replacement — right-hander Tyler Duffey — give up back-to-back runs to Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres.

The worst was still to come: Didi Gregorius clubbed a grand slam, knocking in another four runs to give the Yankees a 7-0 boost — and complete control of the game. Another base hit from Brett Gardner pushed the score to 8-0 by the end of the third, and even taking the Twins’ shutout-snapping RBI and brief ninth-inning rally into account, it was enough of a cushion to enable the Yankees to coast the rest of the way.

The clubs still have to wait until Monday to decide a winner, when the series pivots to Minnesota for Game 3. If the Yankees fail to pull off a sweep, they’ll push the ALDS to its fourth game on Tuesday, with a potential tie-breaking Game 5 back in New York on Thursday.