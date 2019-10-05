Víctor Robles day-to-day with hamstring injury

Nationals center fielder is Víctor Robles day-to-day with a tweaked hamstring, according to multiple reports following Friday’s 4-2 win over the Dodgers. Robles will presumably undergo further evaluation over the next several days, though it’s unclear whether he’ll be able to recover in time to contribute during Game 3 of the NLDS or whether he’ll require a more protracted period of rest.

The injury occurred in the top of the eighth inning. With a one-run lead, two runners on first and second, and no outs, Robles stepped to the plate against Dustin May and squared for a bunt. He bumped the ball out to third baseman Justin Turner and attempted to beat it out at first base, but pulled up in visible discomfort and limped his way back to the dugout. The Nationals weren’t taking any chances; they pulled him in the bottom of the inning and sent Michael A. Taylor out to man center field for the remaining inning and a half.

Robles, 22, has gone 2-for-8 in three postseason games so far. He collected his first extra-base hit — a double — during Friday’s win, and his sac bunt helped put Ryan Zimmerman in position to score the Nationals’ fourth and final run of the night. He’s also coming off of a solid regular season campaign, one that saw him bat .255/.326/.419 with 17 home runs, 28 stolen bases, and 2.5 fWAR through 617 plate appearances. Should the Nationals lose him for any extended period of time, it’s likely to have a significant impact on their playoff chances moving forward.